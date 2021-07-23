Giants' Jose Alvarez: Earns win in relief

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Cleveland. Altuve went deep in each of his first two at-bats. He led off both the bottom half of the first and third inning with a home run against Triston McKenzie but was relatively quiet the rest of the evening. The 31-year-old has gone a bit cold from the dish this month, slashing .220/.270/.492 with five homers, 14 RBI, nine runs scored, a steal and a 4:10 BB:K over 14 games. Tuesday was just his second multi-hit performance over the last 20 games but was also his second multi-homer game of the year. Overall, Altuve is slashing .275/.356/.500 with 22 homers, 57 RBI, 68 runs scored, four steals and a 44:60 BB:K over 390 plate appearances. Altuve's lack of activity on the basepaths has certainly not helped his value. He consistently stole 30-plus bases from 2012 to 2017 but has not reached above 17 in a season since then and is on track for under 10 for a third straight year.