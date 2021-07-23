Cancel
MLB

Giants' Jose Alvarez: Earns win in relief

 9 days ago

Alvarez (4-1) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Dodgers after hurling 1.1 scoreless innings. Alvarez recorded the final out of the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless eighth, and that was enough to earn the win after San Francisco scored four runs in the top of the ninth. The southpaw has tossed four straight scoreless outings and has improved his ERA to 3.12 as a result.

