MLB

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Secures 20th save

 9 days ago

Iglesias picked up the save Thursday against the Twins after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, fanning one. Iglesias notched his fourth straight scoreless outing and continues to be one of the best late-inning relievers in the American League, as he has gone 20-for-23 in save chances this season. The seven-year veteran owns a career-best 0.88 WHIP across 43.1 innings in 39 appearances, and he has also posted a strong 2.08 ERA in eight outings this month.

