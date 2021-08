The year 2020 is a memory of seemingly endless bleak news headlines, fatality statistics and quarantine. To state the painfully obvious, it was incredibly bad. For some, it was a year of protest and political division. For many more, it was a year of anguish and mourning for loved ones taken far too soon. Now another seven months into the pandemic, in a time when the world could possibly use a little distraction, all eyes are on Tokyo.