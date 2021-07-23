Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Houston hip-hop superstar Bun B debuts new burger pop-up at CultureMap Awards

By Eric Sandler
Posted by 
CultureMap Houston
CultureMap Houston
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Houston's most prominent food fans is making the leap from advocate to creator. Hip hop legend Bun B has launched Trill Burgers, he announced on Instagram. The musician, activist, and writer debuted the concept at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony. Trill Burgers features a diner-style, thin patty cheeseburger that's cooked on a griddle to get properly crispy edges. An enthusiastic crowd devoured the burgers so quickly that it was among the night's first vendors to run out of food.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bun B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Best Burger#Food Drink#Culturemap Awards#Sticky S Chicken#Afters Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Bun B announces his first culinary venture, Trill Burgers

Houston rapper Bun B is launching his first restaurant venture, a new smashburger concept, and will open it as a pop-up at Sticky’s Chicken next month. Trill Burgers is name of the burger brand, a partnership between Bun B, Andy Nguyen (California-based culinary entrepreneur who has co-founded Afters Ice Cream, Matte Black Coffee, Portside Fish Co., Dough & Arrow, and Banh Xeo Boys), and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares of Sticky Chicken at Sawyer Yards. Nguyen is a partner in Sticky’s Chicken, the Houston food truck that opened its first brick and mortar location in December 2019 at 2313 Edwards.
RestaurantsPosted by
rolling out

Bun B of UGK opening a restaurant

Southern hip-hop hall of famer and UGK rapper Bun B is getting into the culinary arena with his latest business endeavor, Trill Burgers. Bun B, whose birth name is Bernard Freeman, partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares for the new venture, as they prepare to bring their smash burgers to the public.
Houston, TXhotnewhiphop.com

Bun B Is Launching His Own Restaurant Trill Burgers In Houston

If you follow Bun B on Instagram, chances are you're familiar with just how much he loves to cook. The Houston legend is always cheffin' up and shares videos titled, "Trill Mealz" where he breaks down some of his favorite recipes. Needless to say, he's just as much of a foodie as he is an MC these days, though he hasn't necessarily made a full leap into the culinary world. That is, until now.
Houston, TXcw39.com

PHOTOS: Kamp Houston debuts new catering menu

HOUSTON (CW39) — Houston, giddy on up to Kamp Houston and try their new catering menu! Your eyes and taste buds will not be disappointed!. Warning: The photos you are about to see will cause hunger and serious cravings!. Catering Menu includes; ribs, sliced chicken, brisket, blackened catfish, blackened salmon,...
Houston, TXpapercitymag.com

Houston Rap Icon Partners With Restaurant Innovators on New Smash Burger Joint — Trill Burgers is Coming

Bun B and Patsy Vivares team up to create delicious smashed burgers. (Photo by Julie Nong) Powerhouses in their own right, siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares of Sticky’s Chicken and California restaurant innovator Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, are teaming up with a Houston rap icon on a new burger joint named Trill Burgers. Yes, Bun B is embracing the world of restaurants. And fast casual burgers.
CelebritiesEater

Houston Rap Legend Bun B Is Getting Into the Burger Game

Bernard “Bun B” Freeman, the Houston rapper best known as one-half of iconic duo UGK, will soon throw his hat into the ring of Houston’s bustling burger scene. The man known as the “Trill OG” is set to open Trill Burgers, a new fast-casual spot that focus on the thin, crispy-edged smashburgers that are popular in California. The restaurant is a partnership between Freeman, Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Viveres. The trio of culinary minds hasn’t chosen a location for Trill Burgers just yet, but is currently searching for the restaurant’s first permanent address.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Houston Rap Legend Bun B Announces His Latest Foodie Venture, Trill Burger

Houston is getting a new frontrunner in the burger industry. Announced last Friday, Trill Burger, a new smashburger concept, is making its way to H-Town. The unique flagship was developed by Andy Nguyen (Afters Ice Cream, Dough and Arrow) and siblings Patsy and Benson Vivares (Sticky’s Chicken) alongside Houston legend and half of UGK, Bun B.
RestaurantsWPMI

SOCU Kitchen hosts pop-up for Atlanta-based vegan burger restaurant

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Atlanta-based restaurant Slutty Vegan took over SOCU Kitchen and Oyster Bar on Monday. Kayla Suggs, with Slutty Vegan Social Media and Tour Team, said Slutty Vegan got their start because something was missing from the restaurant scene. “The owner Pinky Cole said she was looking...
Houston, TXPosted by
CultureMap Houston

2 glitzy new nightclubs line up on Washington Avenue and EaDo to lure sophisticated crowds

A new hospitality group has plans to open two massive nightclubs this fall. Sekai Hospitality aims to bring an elevated experience with WYLD CHLD and Sekai Day & Night. WYLD CHLD will open in the former Benjy's/The Classic space at 5922 Washington Ave. New York designer Marc Dizon will be responsible for transforming the 7,500-square-foot space, which will also include a 1,300-square-foot patio and a rooftop terrace. A press release promises "groundbreaking technology and curated offerings geared to a discerning clientele."
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

First look: New ABC series ‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ debuts Aug. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-ABC News’ “20/20” and “Truth and Lies” producers recently announced an all-new television series: “Superstar.” The one-hour summer series debuts at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and delves into the backgrounds and careers of Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, and countless American icons who have shaped the culture of our nation. During the premiere, viewers will learn about the life and impact of Houston and gain access to never-before-seen private videos of the music legend. In addition, interviews with family and friends will reveal “the meteoric highs and devastating costs of fame,” ABC said.
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...

Comments / 0

Community Policy