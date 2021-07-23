Houston hip-hop superstar Bun B debuts new burger pop-up at CultureMap Awards
One of Houston's most prominent food fans is making the leap from advocate to creator. Hip hop legend Bun B has launched Trill Burgers, he announced on Instagram. The musician, activist, and writer debuted the concept at the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards ceremony. Trill Burgers features a diner-style, thin patty cheeseburger that's cooked on a griddle to get properly crispy edges. An enthusiastic crowd devoured the burgers so quickly that it was among the night's first vendors to run out of food.houston.culturemap.com
