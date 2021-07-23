Houston hip-hop superstar Bun B debuts new burger pop-up at CultureMap Awards

Bernard “Bun B” Freeman, the Houston rapper best known as one-half of iconic duo UGK, will soon throw his hat into the ring of Houston’s bustling burger scene. The man known as the “Trill OG” is set to open Trill Burgers, a new fast-casual spot that focus on the thin, crispy-edged smashburgers that are popular in California. The restaurant is a partnership between Freeman, Andy Nguyen of Afters Ice Cream, and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Viveres. The trio of culinary minds hasn’t chosen a location for Trill Burgers just yet, but is currently searching for the restaurant’s first permanent address.