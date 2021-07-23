Cancel
You Season 3 Prepares for Its Most Awaited Return

By Michelle Siy
TVOvermind
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Goldberg is coming back for more. Television’s infamous serial killer is about to wreak more havoc. You is an American psychological thriller television series that has garnered a solid international following through the years. Originally based on the bestselling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the first season premiered in 2018. The series has since run a successful two seasons, with an upcoming third season ordered by Netflix last January 2020. Since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has suspended a ton of productions, there was an uncertainty looming around the whereabouts of season 3. Fans of the show took matters into their own hands and come up with their own assumptions that have since circulated around social media. One of the show’s producers offered some solace when she tweeted about their last shooting day for the latest season last April 2021. Calm those racing hearts, it is reported that the ten episodes of season 3 is set to be released sometime in the 4th quarter of 2021.

