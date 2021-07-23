Cancel
Beavercreek, OH

Room to grow

By Kathy Tyler, , Contributing Writer
Dayton Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood structure and room to grow, this brick ranch sits on nearly a half-acre lot within an established Beavercreek neighborhood. Listed for $225,000 by Wright-Patt Realty Inc., the ranch at 3159 Bonnie Villa Lane has about 1,372 square feet of living space plus a full, semi-finished basement. The house sits well off the road with a long concrete driveway that leads to a two-car garage. An aluminum awning covers the front door and the rear concrete patio. Mature trees line the back yard and offer shade to the 0.49-acre property.

