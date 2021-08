A 24-year-old man has admitted assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in a centralLondonpark. pleaded guilty to the assault of England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty. Lewis Hughes, 24, from Romford, entered his plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Footage of Professor Whitty apparently being accosted in St James’s Park, London, circulated online shortly after the incident took place on June 27. Kalsoom Shah, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said that Mr Hughes showed “little regard” for...