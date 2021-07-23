CCSD Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda - Aug 2, 2021
BOARD OF TRUSTEES CLARENDON SCHOOL DISTRICT Monday, August 2, 2021, 6:30 p.m. 1177 Atkinson St., Turbeville, SC AGENDA 1. Call to Order. 2. Establishment of a Quorum. 3. Approval of Agenda. 4. Invocation – Mr. Arthur Moyd. 5. Pledge of Allegiance. 6. Media Notification. 7. Approval of Minutes-July 12, 2021 Meeting 8. Approval of Policy Sections D, E, & F for Second & Final Reading 9. Approval of Meeting Schedule & Locations 10. Consolidation Update – Dr. Shawn Johnson 11. Executive Session. a. Contractual Matters. b. Personnel Matters. c. Legal Advice. 12. Potential Action on Items from Open Session discussion or Executive Session. 13. Board Comments. 14. Adjournment.manninglive.com
