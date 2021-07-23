Nonprofit search and recovery group prepares for return to Hawkins County to search for Summer Wells
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A nonprofit search and recovery group plans to reinvigorate the ground search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells this weekend. With roughly 20 professional searchers coming to the Beech Creek community this weekend, the Equusearch Midwest organization hopes to find Summer or at least some clue as to where the 5-year-old might be.www.wate.com
Comments / 0