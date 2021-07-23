Cancel
Clayton County, GA

12-year-old with autism killed caregiver seriously injured after being hit by car

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a child with autism ran into a busy street and got hit and killed by a car. His caregiver tried to save him and was injured as well.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes went out the scene Friday morning where she learned that the child ran from a group home near the intersection of Noahs Ark and Floyd roads.

The women who work at the group home that houses children with autism didn’t want to comment on what happened when Fernandes stopped by.

Police said the 12-year-old boy ran out into Noahs Ark Road around 9:30 a.m. when a driver hit him. Investigators said a female caregiver tried to save the child and was injured as well.

She is now in serious condition.

A woman who lives on the next street over told Fernandes that she was sad to hear about the child and was surprised to hear she was living so close to a group home.

“Oh my God, that’s awful, but I didn’t know that was there and I don’t know how I feel about it being there because I didn’t know,” the woman said. “I heard all the sirens going off this morning, but I didn’t know what was going on.”

Police said they’re investigating why the child ran into the street and what could’ve been done to prevent it.

The caregiver isn’t facing any charges at this point.

©2021 Cox Media Group

