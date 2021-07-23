Cancel
Iowa State

WATCH: Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz at the podium during Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media during Big Ten Media Days on Friday. You can check out the entire press conference in the embedded video above. Here is the full transcript. "This is my 23rd media outing now," Ferentz said on Friday. "Since I've...

