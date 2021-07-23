WATCH: Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz at the podium during Big Ten Media Days

Appreciate that, Commissioner, and great to have Commissioner Warren in the conference. Good morning to everybody and certainly outstanding to be in person, even better to be in a football environment like this. So kudos to the Big Ten for setting this up. This is my 23rd media outing now. Since I’ve been at Iowa, I guess 22, technically. Last year was a little bit of a blip in the radar. But certainly seen a lot of changes during those 23 years and then also a lot of things really haven’t changed. As far as our approach at Iowa, not much has changed. We have always been focused on trying to assist our student-athletes being successful in the classroom, hope that they have a great career football-wise, maximize all their abilities. I think most importantly just try to help prepare them for their adult lives and I think that’s one great thing about college football. It really is a great vehicle to do that.