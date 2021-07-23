Everything Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said from the podium at Big Ten Media Days

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media on Friday during the second day of Big Ten Media Days. Here is everything he said. "Good morning to everybody and certainly outstanding to be in person, even better to be in a football environment like this. So kudos to the Big Ten for setting this up. This is my 23rd media outing now. Since I've been at Iowa, I guess 22, technically. Last year was a little bit of a blip in the radar. But certainly seen a lot of changes during those 23 years and then also a lot of things really haven't changed. As far as our approach at Iowa, not much has changed. We have always been focused on trying to assist our student-athletes being successful in the classroom, hope that they have a great career football-wise, maximize all their abilities. I think most importantly just try to help prepare them for their adult lives and I think that's one great thing about college football. It really is a great vehicle to do that. Also every year basically goes back to January. We all start new. It's a new season, new year calendar-wise, and a new team, and it's a real opportunity for all of us to be involved with great young people, opportunity to help them grow, develop and learn, ultimately get prepared to compete in an outstanding conference like the Big Ten.