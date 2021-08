Police are attempting to trace a missing four-year-old boy and his father, who have not been seen for almost a week.James and Ian Malone were last seen playing near Rowlands Gill, Gateshead, around 10.15am on Sunday, 4 July.Mr Malone, 44, had met James as part of a planned visit on Sunday morning, but during then left the area with his son. Neither have been seen or heard from since.Northumbria Police said officers had been carrying out enquires to locate James and Mr Malone, but had so far been unable to identify their whereabouts.Detectives have released an image of the pair,...