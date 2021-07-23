Austin-Travis County in stage 4

(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Friday, Austin-Travis County moved into Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk, surpassing Stage 4 levels earlier this week.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes made the announcement at a press conference with Austin Public Health, Friday, according to KVUE.

Stage 4 recommends that everyone wear a mask, vaccinated or not, indoors and in large gatherings. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should avoid indoor/private gatherings, traveling, shopping and dining unless essential. Wear a mask is still recommended even during essential activities.

As of Friday, only 4 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in the Austin-Travis County area, but COVID-19 cases have risen along with hospitalizations and ICU patients across all ages.

“I hate that once again we find our hospitals filling up," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a press release. "We wanted so much for this to be over. But once again we must dig deep to protect our ICUs and our exhausted doctors and nurses and stop this delta variant. Please take the shot. After you are vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors is the least intrusive and most effective thing we can and must do to prevent further spread. If I could order all children and teachers to mask without ending up in court, I would do it in a heartbeat."