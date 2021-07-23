Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin-Travis County in stage 4

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrSVu_0b5snh7W00
(Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) On Friday, Austin-Travis County moved into Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk, surpassing Stage 4 levels earlier this week.

Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes made the announcement at a press conference with Austin Public Health, Friday, according to KVUE.

Stage 4 recommends that everyone wear a mask, vaccinated or not, indoors and in large gatherings. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people should avoid indoor/private gatherings, traveling, shopping and dining unless essential. Wear a mask is still recommended even during essential activities.

As of Friday, only 4 cases of the delta variant have been confirmed in the Austin-Travis County area, but COVID-19 cases have risen along with hospitalizations and ICU patients across all ages.

“I hate that once again we find our hospitals filling up," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a press release. "We wanted so much for this to be over. But once again we must dig deep to protect our ICUs and our exhausted doctors and nurses and stop this delta variant. Please take the shot. After you are vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors is the least intrusive and most effective thing we can and must do to prevent further spread. If I could order all children and teachers to mask without ending up in court, I would do it in a heartbeat."

Comments / 0

Austin Star-News

Austin Star-News

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
412
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in the Austin area, including politics, events, arts, culture and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Public Health#Kvue#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Judge dismisses evictions Austin apartments

(Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) This week a judge dismissed over a dozen eviction cases after finding that the apartment owners failed to give proper notice. In May, Mueller Flats apartments in East Austin told tenants they only had three days to leave their homes so they could repair damages left from the February winter storm. The owners filed to evict the tenants two weeks later, according to KXAN.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

A Tinder for jobs in Austin

(AUSTIN, Texas) The latest report from The Austin Chamber of Commerce showed 88,000 available job postings in June, up by nearly 4,000 compared to May, but places are still struggling to attract workers.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin health officials recommend wearing masks indoors

(Ollie Millington/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) Austin Health officials are recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. On Tuesday, Local Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members at a joint session that e hospitalizations are on the rise for all age groups, according to KUT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy