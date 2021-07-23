Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wis. Farmer Recounts 'Awful Process' to Receive Syngenta Corn Settlement Payment

By Todd Neeley
dtnpf.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- Wisconsin farmer Michael Hamm spoke to a representative of a law firm this week overseeing the corn-settlement payments to farmers. As simple as it sounds, the call was an important milestone for Hamm who has been jumping through all the hoops. He has provided hundreds of pages of financial documents and filled out forms, to get across the finish line in receiving a payout from the Syngenta corn seed settlement.

