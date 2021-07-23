V.E. Schwab Signs Extraordinary HCs in Titan October 2021 Solicits
EXTRAORDINARY HC SGN PX ED (MR) PX COVER WITH GOLD METALLIC INK – INCLUDES SIGNED TIP-IN SHEET BY V. E. SCHWAB! LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES!. NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!bleedingcool.com
