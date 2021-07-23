Cancel
V.E. Schwab Signs Extraordinary HCs in Titan October 2021 Solicits

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXTRAORDINARY HC SGN PX ED (MR) PX COVER WITH GOLD METALLIC INK – INCLUDES SIGNED TIP-IN SHEET BY V. E. SCHWAB! LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES!. NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

IDW October 2021 Full Solicits – Launching Star Trek Mirror War

IDW Publishing's full October 2021 solicitations sees the launch of Star Trek: Mirror War as an event comic book, a new Dungeons & Dragons comic book with Mindbreaker, a new My Little Pony series, Generations, and a new Transformers comic book series, Wreckers—Tread & Circuits. And all listed in the solicitations below, beginning with some Animal stories.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Marvel Comics October 2021 Solicitations, 57 Titles Frankensteined

PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 (OF 5) The Phoenix Force has chosen a new host! Spinning directly out of Jason Aaron's Avengers storyline "Enter the Phoenix" comes PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1, a brand-new series from best-selling Hugo Award winning novelist Rebecca Roanhorse and rising star artist Luca Maresca (Avengers). Roanhorse previously wrote the Cheyenne hero in last year's Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 and now returns to the saga of Maya Lopez as she deals with her biggest transformation yet. The exhilarating story will be packed with revelations about both Echo's ancestry and the Phoenix Force mythos as well as the debut of new heroes and the shocking return of an iconic X-Men villain… Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Radio Apocalypse (Finally) From Vault Comics In October 2021 Solicits

It has been a while coming. First announced from Vault Comics in November 2019 at MCM, Radio Apocalypse by Ram V and Anand Rk was intended to be published in 2020. Then it was then solicited for April 2021. April came and went. It is now back on the books for October, and now the recipient of new interest in Ram V as a writer, thanks to his writing three monthly comics at DC right now, more than anyone else, with Catwoman, Justice League Dark, and Swamp Thing. Here's the new solicitation as well as everything else Vault Comics has coming out in October 2021.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #2 Review: Engaging Work

The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #2 is a very engaging work that is a big, big surprise as an unlikely group of protagonists work for a goal most of them aren't even sure they want in a very entertaining way. This book sends up the TV industry, the concept of Hollywood, and the personalities of the characters, ending up engaging where all the numbers say it should be off-putting.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Godkiller Spiderland Beats Black Mask Record In October 2021 Solicits

AUG211630 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 CVR B 15 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA (MR) – 4.99. AUG211631 – GODKILLER SPIDERLAND #2 CVR C 30 COPY INCV MURDOCH (MR) – 4.99. While Halfpipe and Soledad are communing with The Abyss, Dr. Herbert begins to unlock the strange mysteries of Tommy's blood. In Shops:...
ComicsComicBook

Aquaman: DC Reveals Variant Covers & Bombshells Story for 80th Anniversary Special (Exclusive)

Next month will see DC Comics' biggest celebration yet of the defender of the seven seas, with the release of the Aquaman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular. The oversized issue will celebrate the occasion of Aquaman's first appearance in November's More Fun Comics #73 (just as Green Arrow did earlier this summer), and it's already seemed like the anthology will cover all corners of the character's lore. Luckily, ComicBook.com can provide a small tease of what to expect in the 80th anniversary special, as DC Comics has provided us with a complete story from the collection. Additionally, ComicBook.com has a look at all eight decade-themed variant covers from the special, including a previously-unreleased 2000s variant by Becky Cloonan.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Seven Secrets #10 Review: Bold Storytelling

Taking a big swing with bold storytelling and intimate ideas, this blockbuster series from the minds of rising stars Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo takes another bold step with a big issue to move all the players into new positions. To see that and a (somewhat) new player stepping onto the board makes Seven Secrets #10 a surefire delight.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CinemaBlend

After M. Night Shyamalan's Old: 8 Other Great Horror Graphic Novels That Should Get A Movie Adaptation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The recent release of M. Night Shyamalan’s Old has introduced many American audiences to the story of various beachgoers mysteriously aging rapidly, which French writer Pierre Oscar Levy and Swiss illustrator Frederik Peeters originally dreamed up for their graphic novel Sandcastle in 2013. While the influence of comics on cinema is indisputable with the popularity of superhero movies, it is less often that the medium’s scarier titles get the same treatment, with Steve Niles and Stuart Beattie’s 30 Days of Night, the upcoming adaptation of sci-fi teen drama Black Hole, and the aforementioned latest of the M. Night Shyamalan movies, of course, being prime exceptions. The following are a few other unforgettably chilling horror graphic novels that many readers will agree also deserve to be made into horror movies, such as this recent acclaimed title from DC’s Vertigo Imprint.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Boulet Brothers Curate Heavy Metal Magazine in October 2021 Solicits

If you look up drag artists The Boulet Brothers on Wikipedia, (as I just did) you get this entry. And it is almost exactly word for word the solicitation details for October's Hallowe'en issue of Heavy Metal Magazine, which Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet will be curating, tweeting out the news "Excited to announce that we are taking over the iconic @HeavyMetalInk for the Oct / Halloween issue! Featuring stories and art from ourselves @Alaska5000 @OddlyYvie @AxelleCarolyn @thesteveorlando @katya_zamo @steve_foxe and many others." Here is that Wikisolicitation, and everything else Heavy Metal is putting out in their October 2021 solicitations.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Gets October Release in U.S.

Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Titane” is coming to the U.S. on October 1. Neon, who nabbed stateside acquisition rights to the Julia Ducournau film back in 2019, made the announcement Friday on Twitter. The film centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Ahoy Launches Edgar Allan Poe: Snifter Of Death in October Solicits

Mark Russell, Stuart Moore, Peter Sneibjerg, and Frank Cammuso are relaunching the comedy-horror anthology from Ahoy Comics in time for Hallowe'en including a new look at monster-themed cereals, the like that I only have ever seen in adverts in American comic books. Here are the details and everything else Ahoy Comics has out in October 2021.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

FCBD: Venom Spoilers For Future Of King Eddie The First, Symbiote God

Bleeding Cool gave you a sneak peek at Venom #1 by Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch late last night. It's still there if you want, no one has asked us to take it down. Yet. But it seems those pages will also be in the Free Comic Book Day Venom story as well, which sees Dylan Brock coping with being the new Venom on Earth. And it seems that there is trouble in paradise already.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday

Apologies for the bizarre She-Hulk auction e-mail that went out to the Thank FOC mailing list last week, it was a glitch at our end. Hopefully fixed now. So let's try again – Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.
Movies/Film

‘Titane,’ Palme D’Or Winner and One of the Craziest Movies of 2021, Will Arrive in October

Titane, the latest oddity from Raw director Julia Ducournau, finally has a release date. The film, which just won the Palme D’or at the Cannes International Film Festival, will be making its way to theaters this October, and we can’t wait. Distributor Neon is keeping a lot details of the film secret, probably because they want to shock and surprise audiences, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with that.

Comments / 0

