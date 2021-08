Call of Duty: Warzone has received an update today (July 21), so here’s all that’s been changed and added with this update! As we just received the Season 4 Reloaded patch, this patch mainly focuses on making a couple of fixes to the game that have cropped up since then. Namely, the team has disabled the Report Offensive Chat button for a short time while they investigate a crash caused by it. I’m not entirely sure how that sort of thing makes sense, but keep that in mind if someone throws racial slurs in the chat over the next little while. Without further adieu though, here’s everything that’s been changed with the July 21 update for Call of Duty: Warzone!