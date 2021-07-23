Concert Program Preview: A Tribute To Dr. Robert Larsen

Curtain-up The Des Moines Metro Opera opens their “Concert for Robert Larsen” with Verdi’s ‘Overture’ to “Nabucco”. The ‘Overture’ includes opera themes and the theme from the ‘Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves.’ The Des Moines Metro Opera’s Orchestra, comprising of over 65 auditioned and top-notch professional orchestral musicians from across North America, will be under the baton of the DMMO’s Music Director and Principal Conductor, David Neely. Interspersed throughout the first half of the concert, the orchestra will also present other well-known incidental orchestral pieces. Included in their lineup will be the ‘Farandole’ finale from Bizet’s “L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2”.