Mezco Toyz MezCon 2021 Secret Drop: Black Skulls Death Brokers

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMezco Toyz MezCon 2021 is here, and that means some brand new collectibles are arriving with it. Each convention usually holds a convention exclusive figure as well as a secret drop. Both releases usually play off each other with a hero and villain, and this year we received the Secret Agent Gomez: La Cucaracha Edition (here). Just like tradition, they have a special secret drop on Slugfest Emporium of Bad-Assery, releasing the chaos of the Black Skulls Death Brokers. These covert operatives are not going to let Gomez get in the way of their this time with this special 3-pack figure release.

