'The Crime Of Art' Exhibit Reimagines One Of The Most Notorious Art Heists in American History

In a curious twist, the history of fine art thievery has become a subject so fascinating, it’s spawned its own body of artwork. Kota Ezawa’s new exhibition, “The Crime of Art,” pays homage to stolen classical art masterpieces from a massive heist, through multimedia works in the form of paintings, light-boxes, and video animations. Ezawa’s artwork is on view at the Georgia Museum of Art in Athens through December 5. The artist joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with the museum’s Curator of European Art, Nelda Damiano, to talk about the works and the brazen caper that captured Ezawa’s imagination.

