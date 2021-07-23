‘The Crime Of Art’ Exhibit Reimagines One Of The Most Notorious Art Heists in American History

- - - If you asked an artist during the second half of the 20th century what their art was about, the answer might have dealt with the idea of the canvas as an arena for action, or the paring away of extraneous elements of the picture plane, or the attempt to make art when all formal problems had already been explored. If you ask an artist today the same question, chances are good they will say that their art is about gender and identity. Artistic permission to explore these subjects was a result of a wave of feminist artistic theory 50 years ago, and "The Flowering," Judy Chicago's memoir, is an intimate account of this period by one of its biggest names.