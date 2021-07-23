Dev Patel Auditioned for ‘Star Wars,’ But Notes That “Everyone Auditioned For Star Wars”

It is Christmas, and King Arthur (Sean Harris) is in his court, his queen Guinevere (Kate Dickie) to one side, and to the other, his nephew Gawain (Dev Patel) — who, just that morning, woke up in a brothel; who has not yet done any great deeds; who feels inadequate in such esteemed company as King Arthur’s court, with its storied, noble celebrants, all of them legends in the flesh, with stories to tell. It’s a Christmas feast like any other, for the knights of the round table, but for an unexpected guest. The Green Knight: villain, fantasy, brute. A man with skin seemingly rent of wizened tree bark and a rich baritone of a voice (that of Ralph Ineson) that would seem fit for symphony halls but for the fact that it vibrates with some unaccountable, earthen quality, a rumbling from the bowels of the unknown. The Green Knight looks the way a swamp smells, verdant but suffocating — only heavier, more rigid. Despite all of this, he has ostensibly come in peace. It is a time for celebration, after all. And he has come to play a game.