Dev Patel Auditioned for ‘Star Wars,’ But Notes That “Everyone Auditioned For Star Wars”

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientifically speaking, there’s an endless amount of parallel universes that account for every possible permutation and, by our calculations, at least 75% of them are about different actors who could’ve been cast in Star Wars (don’t cite us on that number). Dev Patel is the latest big name to reveal...

www.slashfilm.com

