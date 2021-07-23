Engineered Garments Has Never Looked So Right
Since 1999, Engineered Garments has consistently stayed a few steps ahead of the broader menswear landscape. Designer Daiki Suzuki's left-of-center take on Americanish fashion—utilitarian garments, rugged sportswear, and smart suiting reimagined with unexpected patterns, cuts, and textures—leads instead of follows. In recent seasons, more labels and designers are embracing menswear's wilder edges, in response to how many guys are looking to tap into a more effervescent way of dressing. And all of a sudden, it feels like Engineered Garments is the forerunner of new-wave American fashion—the label that plenty others are trying to catch. And they’ve found themselves there by merely doing the same thing they’ve been doing for years.www.gq.com
Comments / 0