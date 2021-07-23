Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Engineered Garments Has Never Looked So Right

By Tyler Watamanu k
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since 1999, Engineered Garments has consistently stayed a few steps ahead of the broader menswear landscape. Designer Daiki Suzuki's left-of-center take on Americanish fashion—utilitarian garments, rugged sportswear, and smart suiting reimagined with unexpected patterns, cuts, and textures—leads instead of follows. In recent seasons, more labels and designers are embracing menswear's wilder edges, in response to how many guys are looking to tap into a more effervescent way of dressing. And all of a sudden, it feels like Engineered Garments is the forerunner of new-wave American fashion—the label that plenty others are trying to catch. And they’ve found themselves there by merely doing the same thing they’ve been doing for years.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Fashion#Art#Brooks Brothers#Engineered Garments#Americanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Boohoo Has So Many Summer Dresses on Sale Right Now — Starting at Just $6

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. When we’re shopping for seriously trendy styles at affordable prices, Boohoo always comes through for Us! As summer is coming to a close, we’re not looking to invest in pricey duds — but with events on the calendar, it’s time for a new dress. Naturally, Boohoo is the perfect place to browse!
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

5 Wardrobe Staples I'm Buying Before I Turn 30 Next Month

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Listen, I'm all about the idea of ageless fashion. I'm a firm believer that you should wear whatever you feel comfortable in, but for many of us, that does indeed change as we get older. It's not so much about "dressing your age"—whatever that means—it's about wearing only what you truly love, spending money on pieces you can wear all the time, and treating yourself to someone fancy every now and then.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Our fashion critic reviews ‘Making the Cut’s’ winning looks: ‘a little gimmicky’

The following story contains spoilers from the fifth and sixth episodes of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” Season 2. Read our recap of last week’s episodes here. Compared to last year’s inaugural season, the second installment of “Making the Cut” has been a low-energy, less exciting affair. This could have something to do with the smaller pool of contestants (10 instead of 12) or the fact that the designers competing for $1 million and an Amazon Fashion mentorship are cloistered in a Malibu fashion bubble instead of gallivanting the globe between challenges. Whatever the reason, that’s definitely not the case anymore: The sophomore season hits the back side of the eight-episode arc with some serious high-stakes shake-ups.
Apparelthezoereport.com

You Heard It Here First: Wedges Are Back And Cooler Than Ever

When you hear the word wedge, a photo of Kate Middleton wearing her signature espadrilles in 2019 might pop into your mind (she did, in fact, make a strong case for them). But, the sloped shoe was first launched long before that — in 1936 to be exact, by designer Salvatore Ferragamo. But the 2021 version is far from the preppy rope or cork styles considered standard. In fact, up-and-coming labels are ushering in a wave of new iterations — think: clear straps and sculptural silhouettes. And in turn, fashion girls are displaying how to wear wedges all over Instagram.
Lifestylemanofmany.com

Morning Coffee Has Never Been So Easy with the Vertuo Next

Your morning has never been so easy. With the all-new Vertuo Next coffee machine from Nespresso, your daily coffee is made just right, all at the press of a button. Nespresso have reigned as kings of the capsule coffee game for a while now. But, if you’ve ever owned one for yourself, you’ll know there has always been a few teething issues. Whether that’s the limited drinks available or the pesky little capsules; the Vertuo Next addresses these problems makes the best cup of coffee this side of the cafe.
Apparelfashionisers.com

How The Jumpsuit Became Such An Iconic Outfit

From utility garment to iconic fashion piece, the journey the jumpsuit has taken is nothing short of amazing. How did this piece of clothing go from the realm of parachuters, and war-time factory workers to runways and red carpets?. Just as the trench coat went from military gear to chic...
Apparelthezoereport.com

Don’t Cry Because Summer’s Almost Over — There’s Still A Lot Of Outfits Left

Alexa, play “Summer Fade” by Snakehips. Because, here’s the bad news: summer *basically* ends Labor Day weekend (and, unfortunately, so do many people’s summer Fridays). Therefore, you have a lot to pack into the next 31 days — like that weekend beach trip you’ve been talking about over the past few months, movies in the park at sundown, and from a fashion standpoint, wearing all your favorite warm-weather clothes before it gets cold. And while you’re preparing for the arrival of a new season, it’s the perfect opportunity to test out some summer-to-fall transitional outfits this August.
ApparelDartmouth

‘Conform Just Enough’: Reflections on Fast Fashion

The world of fast fashion promotes the mass-consumption of trends for students at Dartmouth and for young people everywhere. The Dartmouth closet seems to fall easily into a few sartorial aesthetics. The standard prepster: Sperrys, loafers or beat Nike tennis shoes; khaki shorts slightly above the knees; Polos on good...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

28 Minimalist Earrings to Wear Now and Forever

The best minimalist earrings can help punctuate an outfit. Whether you consider yourself a modern day minimalist or prefer more maximalist details, simple and sophisticated earrings help add a layer of elegance to one’s ensemble. Consider the sister duo behind Agmes, known for their sculptural, artful take on jewelry that are easily future heirlooms in the making. Or Repossi, where Gaia Repossi has continued her family’s legacy of creating timeless, architectural jewelry that can easily stand on its own.
ApparelIn Style

This $75 Silk Slip Dress Keeps Selling Out

The calendar may read 2021, but as far as fashion is concerned, it might as well be 1991. Along with bucket hats, fitted vests, and jelly sandals, silk slip dresses are back. They've been making their comeback for years now, and we recently spotted the effortless style on celebrities from Kendall Jenner to the queen of '90s fashion herself, Jennifer Aniston. Comfortable, sleek, and easy to dress up or down, silk slip dresses have major staying power, and it's no surprise that brands and shoppers are once again embracing the retro item.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Juicy Couture, Forever 21 Collab for Second Collection Inspired by Y2K

Juicy Couture and Forever 21 are teaming up again. The brands will launch another collection inspired by trends from the early 2000s, which follows the success of their first capsule release in March. The collaboration will include pieces such as scrunchies, bucket hats, Juicy Couture’s iconic velour tracksuits, sweatshirts, sweatpants, cropped tops and bike shorts.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Linen Loungewear, One Hitters and a Grateful Dead x Levi’s Collab

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of them. Today: Parachute’s men’s linen loungewear collection, a pocket-sized one hitter from Session and an official Levi’s x Grateful Dead collaboration.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

5 Boot Trends That Will Define Fall 2021

If there's one key buy for fall, it's a fresh pair of boots. As someone who has a bit of a boot obsession, I find myself investing in a great new silhouette to carry me through the season, so I always keep my eye on the biggest new trends. If the F/W 21 collections are any indication, boots are going to be huge for the season ahead, and there are some silhouettes we already know will be defining themselves as the It buys.
Designers & CollectionsElle

The Best of 1950s Fashion

The debut of Christian Dior’s well-known New Look collection in 1947 marked the beginning of modern fashion history as we know it. With frame-fitting designs, ladylike accessories, and opulent details taking the forefront, the 1950s gave birth to a new approach to glamour. Entering the decade with elegance and sophistication, women were gravitating toward shape-defining silhouettes like billowing tea and poodle skirts–and experimenting with trousers in the process. Though everyone is looking to the later decades for style inspiration, it was the ’50s that led to some of fashion’s most memorable designs.
RetailPosted by
GQMagazine

You're About to See These Reebok Mules Absolutely Everywhere

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The allure of the mule—the hybrid shoe-slipper that found its moment during the pandemic—doesn't look to be fading any time soon. We've seen a wide-ranging rise in the style within the past year, with everyone from sportswear titan Nike to Swedish fashion freaks Our Legacy jumping in on the action. Among the crowd was the Reebok Beatnik, a sharply off-kilter silhouette revived from the brand's archive. It found new life thanks to sneakerheads and menswear-loving folks alike, both searching for a shoe that was both stylish and comfortable. And looking at a fresh crop of Beatniks that Reebok just dropped, it feels safe to say that the silhouette won't be going away anytime soon.
T3.com

Sunspel's new Activewear Collection is the most stylish way to exercise

British luxury brand Sunspel has just announced the launch of a new Activewear Collection featuring the brand's most iconic styles but now all crafted in a new dri-release fabric. The special quick-drying cotton-blend fabrication is ideal for exercise, yet manages to remain both soft and comfortable on the skin. The...
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Free People Has Your Festival Wardrobe Sorted. Here’s How We’re Styling Our Faves

No brand does festival fashion like Free People. Since it was founded in 1984, it's had the vintage-inspired, boho glam corner of the market covered. Think airy maxi dresses for wafting around the house in, fringed jackets that would make Jimi Hendrix proud and Joan Jett-esque bell bottom flares – all with more tie-dye, sequins, crochet and beads than you can shake your pint of lukewarm cider at.
Pilot Point, TXcowboysindians.com

That Old Farm-Style Windmill Never Looked So Good

Here’s how one Pilot Point couple became pioneers in bringing handcrafted, custom windmill ceiling fans to homes and businesses across America. Phillip and Kelly Eggers had just put the finishing touches on their custom barndominium in Pilot Point, Texas. A combination of a barn and a condominium, the structure was highlighted by 16-foot vaulted ceilings, rustic furniture, modern conveniences, and priceless treasures from Kelly’s family farm. It was more than a home. It was a sanctuary.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Think Ahead and Shop These Epic Jackets Before Fall Hits

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This fall, jackets have been reimagined: Bombers come in tweed, capes are quilted in nylon—and Hailey Bieber models them all for Vogue’s August issue in a series of photos styled by none other than Camilla Nickerson.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Réalisation Par x Claudia Schiffer Collection Embodies '90s Style

Creative partnerships between supermodels and brands extend beyond just models posing for the cameras. Sometimes, the relationship also involves launching limited-edition products together. Take, for example, Irina Shayk’s recent capsule collection with footwear label Tamara Mellon or Ashley Graham’s collaboration with Aussie eyewear brand QUAY. To add to this growing list of star-studded collabs, ‘90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer just teamed up with Réalisation Par on a ‘90s-inspired collection dubbed SUPER RÉAL. The lineup is filled with pieces suited for your summertime date nights or weekend adventures with your girlfriends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy