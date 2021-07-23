Engineered Garments Has Never Looked So Right

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The allure of the mule—the hybrid shoe-slipper that found its moment during the pandemic—doesn't look to be fading any time soon. We've seen a wide-ranging rise in the style within the past year, with everyone from sportswear titan Nike to Swedish fashion freaks Our Legacy jumping in on the action. Among the crowd was the Reebok Beatnik, a sharply off-kilter silhouette revived from the brand's archive. It found new life thanks to sneakerheads and menswear-loving folks alike, both searching for a shoe that was both stylish and comfortable. And looking at a fresh crop of Beatniks that Reebok just dropped, it feels safe to say that the silhouette won't be going away anytime soon.