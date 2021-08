Jameela Jamil, one of the big main stars of the She-Hulk series, shows her high expectations. The interpreter is in the filming of the project. The Marvel Universe it continues to expand and not only does it on the big screen. After the success of the first three series, Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier Y Wandavision, the study seeks to bet on this format. Thus, taking advantage of the alliance with Disney+, other productions are already planned. Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight Y She-Hulk are some of the next installments.