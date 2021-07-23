Cancel
Oklahoma State

Tulsa attorney John O’Connor named Oklahoma Attorney General

Governor Kevin Stitt announced his appointment of John O’Connor as Oklahoma’s next Attorney General.

O’Connor has been an attorney in Tulsa for 40 years, according to Governor Stitt.

“I was looking for someone with high moral character who will do the right things, for the right reasons and never for personal gain.” Governor Stitt said.

Most recently, O’Connor was a partner with Tulsa law firm Hall-Estill.

Stitt described O’Connor as a mentor to him when he was a young CEO.

“I know John’s heart and I know he’s the right leader at the right time.” Stitt said. “He’s a strong man of faith, he’s a true conservative, a great attorney and a tireless worker.”

