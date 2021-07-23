Cancel
NFL

Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 9 days ago

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Uncle Hondo, my man, you be riding that Solomon Thomas train since the Raiders signed him. How is he doing? Is he ready? Greg E.

He is doing great. I expect him to get better each day of camp, and he will be a significant contributor in 2021. He and Yannick Ngakoue were two humongous pick-ups on this defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fphlo_0b5slTme00

Hondo, I was fascinated this week listening to you on Raider Nation Radio. The discussion about Johnathan Abram and Damon Arnett incredibly intrigued me. What makes you so confident in Abram but not so much in Damon Arnett? Keith B.

Abram has had, if not the best, among the best offseasons for the Raiders. His issues, in my opinion, were more the previous defensive leadership than him. He has bought in, and we already know that he has every single God-given tool that there is. Now, he has to manifest his gift, and his work ethic this offseason suggests that he will.

As for Arnett, like Abram, he has every God-given talent necessary. The issues with him are maturity, and I will need to see that as enthusiastic about his future. I am certainly not rooting against him; I need to see it. So diminished last season (the scouting process for the draft) because of COVID, I believe the Raiders would have made serious consideration of a different pick had it been fully operational.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nuqVc_0b5slTme00

