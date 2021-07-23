Exclusive: At Last, ‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ Has Revealed Its First-Ever Mondo Poster
Just when you thought all the Mondo exclusives for Comic-Con@Home 2021 had been unveiled, another poster has come along to reveal itself to the Jedi. This weekend, Mondo is releasing their first-ever poster for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, and it features Sith apprentice Darth Maul ready for a lightsaber battle. Check out the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Mondo poster below and find out when you can get it.www.slashfilm.com
