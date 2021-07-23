Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Yeedi Vac Station review: multi-function robot vacuum with auto empty station and long battery life

By Eileen Brown
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have mixed feelings about Yeedi robot vacuums. I was so disappointed with the Yeedi 650 -- that would not connect to its app and would not work without it -- that I did not even review it for ZDNet. I was more impressed with the Yeedi K700 -- but...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Vacuums#Zdnet#K700#Russian#The Yeedi Vac Station#Hepa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Central

360 S10 Robot Vacuum review: One of the very best vacuums on the market today

I've been testing robot vacuums for a few years now, and I can honestly say that I never want to be without a reliable robot cleaner ever again. Some cleaning units really aren't worth your time, while others are the very best robot vacuums that will make your life easier. The 360 S10 is one such praiseworthy robot vacuum as it offers far more conveniences than many others out there and truly works hard to keep your home clean.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

360 S10 Robot Vacuum Review-The New King for Pet Owners

The 360 S10 robot vacuum has a lot of great features, but perhaps the most important are the obstacle avoidance and powerful suction. 360 Smart Life is a company that you may not be familiar with, as it’s not as popular in the robot vacuum space as some other companies. But it is definitely one that you should pay attention to. The S10 is not the company’s first robot vacuum, but it is in the running to be the best on the market.
Electronicsmining-technology.com

New EasySwitch HEPA Vac Simplifies the Process of Vacuuming Wet and Dry Materials

EXAIR’s new EasySwitch® HEPA Wet-Dry Vac simplifies the filter change process when switching from vacuuming a dry material to a liquid or vice versa. Utilising minimal compressed air, the EasySwitch is a powerful pneumatic vacuum that is ideal for any application – wet, dry, light and heavy. This EasySwitch vacuum uses a HEPA certified filter when vacuuming dry material.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Eufy RoboVac G10 hybrid review: Could this dual-function vacuum really make light work of our chores?

Eufy is well-known for its range of high-performing vacuums. The brands robovac G10 hybrid was first launched in 2019 and has remained popular with customers ever since.There are a huge range of robot cleaners on the market and they have become increasingly sought after.  Whether it’s a robot mop, a vacuum or even a vac which can self-empty its own dustbin, these household helpers can seriously save you time and effort because, let’s face it, who really enjoys cleaning?The robovac’s biggest selling point is undoubtedly its dual function capabilities – it can vacuum as well as mop your floors. Models...
ElectronicsFireRescue1

Super Vac Adds 20” Battery Fan Models

Super Vac’s battery fan lineup is now available in 16”, 18” and 20” models in three battery fan platforms. Plus, watch for more battery options in the near future!. Improve the safety and effectiveness of your department and personnel with an online training solution from FireRescue1 Academy. Access more than 1,000 courses and videos, including more than 440 hours of approved EMS CEUs. With FireResceu1 Academy, training can be delivered during in-service, field training or in a self-paced format. SCHEDULE A FREE DEMO NOW!
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Today’s best deals: Self-emptying robot vacuum for $190, 32″ smart TV for $140, lowest prices on AirPods, $3.75 Alexa smart plugs, more

You’ve managed to make it through another long week. And your reward is the most impressive collection of daily deals we’ve seen in a long, long time. There are so many popular products on sale right now that we almost don’t know where to start. Sit down, strap in, and check out the highlights below. The incredible self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for just $189.99 renewed, today only It clears out its own dust bin into the dock each time it finishes vacuuming! AirPods Pro for $189.99, AirPods 2 from $119, and $80 off AirPods Max Those are all Amazon’s lowest prices of the...
ElectronicsZDNet

Ultenic T10 robot vacuum review: smart mapping two-in one self-emptying robot with 3000Pa suction

I like the look of the Ultenic T10 robot vacuum. Most robot vacuums I review look very similar in form, using the generic auto-empty station design like the Yeedi Vac Station. The Ultenic T10 self-emptying robot vacuum and the auto-empty station is far more streamlined than others I have looked at. It is a fresh new design that seems more unobtrusive along the wall. It has some cool features too.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Roidmi Eve Plus robot vacuum: Self-sterilizing and self-emptying robot vacuum and mop

Having owned a few different robot vacuum cleaners over the years I can definitely recommend purchasing one if household chores are not your favorite pastime. But one of the biggest issues with most of the robot vacuum cleaners currently on the market is they are equipped with small dust collection hoppers, requiring them to be emptied on a regularly basis. Normally after each room or maybe even twice depending on the size of your apartment or house. One solution to this problem has been created by the engineers at Roidmi in the form of the Eve Plus robot vacuum cleaner, capable of automatically emptying its own smaller dust collection hopper on the robot into a larger base station allowing the vacuum cleaner to continue hoovering unattended for longer periods of time.
NFLZDNet

Doogee S86 Pro review: Rugged with a long-lasting battery

I do like the Doogee range of phones -- both rugged, modular, and slim models. Now Doogee has added a couple of new models to its rugged range that I was keen to try. The Doogee S86 Pro is a nice rugged phone running Android 10, which is comfortable in my hand. Some Doogee models are only comfortable if you have large hands and tend to feel 'edgy' and sharp in my smaller hands.
Electronicsmaketecheasier.com

Save $150 on a Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum, you want to go with all the latest features, such as a self-emptying base and advanced navigation mapping. When you buy a Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, you get all that and more – at a $150 discount no less. With this self-emptying...
Electronicsimore.com

Meross launches slimmer Smart LED Desk Lamp with touch and HomeKit controls

Meross has launched another new HomeKit-enabled lamp. The MDL110M features a slim profile and touch controls. The latest lamp is available now on Amazon for $69.99. Following the launch of a smart desk lamp and floor lamp earlier this month, Meross has announced the release of another new HomeKit desk lamp on Friday. The Meross MDL110M Smart LED Desk Lamp — available now on Amazon, features a sleek aluminum frame, touch controls, and smart app convenience.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

House of Marley Champion true wireless earbuds feature bamboo and natural fiber materials

Go eco-friendly with your next earbuds and buy the House of Marley Champion true wireless earbuds. These nature-inspired earbuds actually protect the environment thanks to their bamboo, natural fiber, and REGRIND silicone. So these earbuds are an eco-friendly alternative to typical earphones. What’s more, the charging cord is 99% post-consumer recyclable polyester. And of course, you can expect superior sound thanks to the seal that creates a noise-free environment. Plus, the Champion true wireless earbuds offer a comfortable fit and water-resistant design. Moreover, with 8 hours of battery life and up to 28 hours of playtime with the case, you can keep the music playing. Furthermore, with features like an onboard microphone for calls and a remote playback function, these earbuds are convenient to own. Finally, compatible with both Android and iOS, they fit seamlessly into your routine. Show off your commitment to sustainability with these bamboo earbuds.
Electronicswfla.com

Best electric toothbrush

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Using an electric toothbrush is one of the easiest ways to remove scum and built-up plaque from your teeth. With vibrating or rotating bristles, they are more effective at removing plaque than traditional hand brushing. They have built-in timers for brushing a sufficient amount of time and may even improve your focus.
ElectronicsThe Verge

A starter pack of Nanoleaf’s stunning canvas panels is $50 off at Costco today

If you like your lighting to be on the adventurous side, rest assured that Nanoleaf’s canvas light panels aren’t made to be subtle. The touch-sensitive squares are flashy and versatile, with the ability to display more than 16 million colors and a modular design that lets you place them in a variety of patterns. The bright LED panels also work with all the major smart home platforms, and can cycle through a number of preset colors or respond to sound when in “Rhythm Mode,” a feature that’s just as suited for the ambient noise outside your bedroom as your favorite record. Right now, Costco members can purchase Nanoleaf’s Canvas Light Panel smarter pack with nine panels and everything needed to get started for $50, one of the better prices we’ve seen on the intuitive lighting system.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Bring Home This Meross WiFi Smart Table Lamp Today For $29 (30% OFF )

The meross via Amazon is offering its Dimmable Color HomeKit Lamp for $29.39. You’re saving 40% off the regular price of $43, with today’s deal being one of the first major cuts, beating our prior mention by $6 and setting a new all-time low at Amazon. Because of HomeKit integration, this dimmable smart lamp will work with Siri, as well as Alexa and Assistant. This lamp includes an adjustable color temperature, dimmable illumination, and smartphone support, as well as built-in touch controls.

Comments / 0

Community Policy