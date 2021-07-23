61-year-old man struck by MTA bus in the Bronx

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus struck a man in the Bronx on Thursday after he fell under the bus while it was departing a stop, landing him in the hospital, according to PIX 11.

Officials said the incident took place around 10:20 p.m. near East 161st Street and Morris Avenue.

The 61-year-old man was looking to board the bus, but it was already in motion, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police said the man lost his balance and fell under the bus.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said. There were no further details regarding the extent of his injuries.

Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.