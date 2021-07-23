Cancel
Bronx, NY

61-year-old man struck by MTA bus in the Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus struck a man in the Bronx on Thursday after he fell under the bus while it was departing a stop, landing him in the hospital, according to PIX 11.

Officials said the incident took place around 10:20 p.m. near East 161st Street and Morris Avenue.

The 61-year-old man was looking to board the bus, but it was already in motion, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police said the man lost his balance and fell under the bus.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said. There were no further details regarding the extent of his injuries.

Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

The Bronx Beacon

ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

