Summer Magic Savings Continues at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels + Park Ticket Deals too!

By Michele
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlus, Florida Residents Save Big on Walt Disney World® Park Tickets – Just $215 for a 4-Day Park Ticket or $185 for a 3-Day Ticket!*. With a summer vacation stay starting at only $75 per night* at Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotels in the Walt Disney World® Resort, families need to plan quickly for their best Summer getaway while this limited time offer is still available! Make your reservation and travel between July 13 – September 17, 2021 to take advantage of these exceptional savings. Plus, don’t forget your park tickets at these exceptional savings for Florida Resident Summer Fun Tickets – a 4-Day Park Ticket is only $215 + tax ($54 /day); a 3-Day Park Ticket is only $185 plus tax; and 2-Day Park Tickets are only $150 +tax! * There’s no better place to stay than right inside the Walt Disney World® Resort gates at a Disney Springs® Resort Area Hotel. Make your Summer Magic room reservation here: https://disneyspringshotels.com/magic21/. (Both a Theme Park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and valid admission for the same park, on the same date are required for each person in party, ages 3 and up.)

