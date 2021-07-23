Anika Simplifies the Complex on Change

Rick Rubin looks like God, and if you’re a die-hard Beatles fan, Paul McCartney IS God. So when these two messiahs of the music industry come together, expect a fascinating discussion on the subject of creation, namely how many of your favorite tunes by the Fab Four came to be. And it generally didn’t take the seven days that other deity required to mold the Earth. Rather, it took mere hours to produce earth-shattering masterpieces like “Michelle,” “Yesterday” and “Here, There and Everywhere.” I know this because Sir Paul told me so in his fabulous new six-part Hulu series, “McCartney 3,2,1.”