'Our hearts ache': First responders mourn unexpected death of South Berwick firefighter

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Those who fought fires alongside Matt Ballou called him "Matty," "Matty Boo," or even just "Boo Boo." Faced with the news that Ballou, 32, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday, July 21, firefighters and other first responders throughout Maine who had crossed paths with him at various points during his career shared fond memories of a man they described as dedicated and a joy to be around.