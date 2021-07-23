Former Hamilton Southeastern teacher accused of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A math teacher at a Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was arrested for child molesting and fondling of a child younger than 14. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, was booked in to the Hamilton County Jail late Thursday night after turning himself in. The arrest comes after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.