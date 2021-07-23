Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, IN

Former Hamilton Southeastern teacher accused of molesting student

WTHR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFISHERS, Ind. — A math teacher at a Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was arrested for child molesting and fondling of a child younger than 14. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, was booked in to the Hamilton County Jail late Thursday night after turning himself in. The arrest comes after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.

www.wthr.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, IN
Education
City
Fishers, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Hamilton County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fishers, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Hamilton County, IN
Fishers, IN
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
Related
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy