Couple charged in Brooksville home invasion

A man and woman are facing multiple charges after they were accused of restraining and beating a Brooksville man after entering his home in the Trillium subdivision. Michael Terry, deputy public information officer (PIO) for the Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said that on the afternoon of July 16, HCSO deputies responded to a report about a possible physical altercation. During a 911 call, a witness said that she had seen a man covered in blood exiting a home on the 14000 Block of Wake Robin Drive, getting into a vehicle and driving away.