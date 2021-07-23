Vacation Bible School roundup

Area churches have announced vacation bible school events for the upcoming weeks:. FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH – “The Wacky World of Water” will be celebrated during vacation bible school at First Christian Church, 1141 W. Beech St. in Alliance. Four Sunday night sessions will be held. Classes will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8. The sessions will conclude with Family Night, from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 15, featuring a bounce house, games and food. During the first three sessions, children will hear water stories from the New Testament, and work on water-themed games and crafts. Snacks will be included. Children ages 3 through fifth-graders can be registered at alliancefcc.com. Registrations also will be taken at each session.