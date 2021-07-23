Cancel
Eduardo Camavinga prefers move to Spain

By Ross Jackson
90min.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United's rumoured pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a blow after it was revealed the Frenchman favours a move to Spain. The talented 18-year-old is one of most sought-after players in Europe this summer, with Rennes possibly willing to offload their star man - who has just one year left on his deal with the Ligue 1 side - in a bid to generate funds and balance the books following the collapse of the French football television deal.

