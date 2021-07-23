The Bad Batch episode 13 synopsis, title, and runtime revealed

Sometimes you just want a bowl of sugary cereal, and this week Star Wars: The Bad Batch obliges. Just don’t go rooting around the box for any surprises. Following an abrupt insurgency story arc on the planet Ryloth, which worked wonders for other Star Wars shows but only managed some minor place setting for The Bad Batch, “Infested” ventures back into the series’ patently familiar mission-of-the-week rhythm. Rife with a horde of gnarly flying bugs and little else, this week offers up a modestly amusing heist episode that tosses Hunter, Tech, Echo, Wrecker, and Omega into the center of black market maven Cid’s criminal enterprise. Seems that when the Bad Batch were off wrestling with gundarks, Cid’s tavern was overrun by crime impresario Isa Durand’s favorite son, Roland, who shows up with a squad of flunkies and gives Cid the ol’ heave-ho. Once Cid is reunited with Hunter & co., however, a plot is hatched to turn the tables on the wanna-be Devaronian despot.
