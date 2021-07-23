Cancel
The Bad Batch episode 13 synopsis, title, and runtime revealed

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting down to the wire in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. With just a few more episodes left, it’s starting to feel like this won’t be a standalone story. It feels like The Bad Batch has so much story left to tell, and they’re likely going to need at least another season to do it.

