The Bad Batch episode 13 synopsis, title, and runtime revealed

The story continues as the Bad Batch steps into the current episode grumbling about their latest job and how the gundarks weren’t a part of the intel that Cid had given them. Star Wars fans should be able to sympathize at least a little bit with Hunter and his group since gundarks aren’t exactly pleasant creatures to deal with. But when the group makes their way into Cid’s place they happen to notice several new faces that they don’t recognize, and upon trying to see Cid find out why they’re accosted, or at least someone tries to stop them before we see a body go flying as the group rounds the corner into Cid’s office. The only problem is, Cid isn’t there. Instead, Roland Durand, son of Isa Durand, has decided to use his forces to live up to his mother’s name and has ousted Cid from her place to use her location as his current headquarters to deliver a load of spice to the dreaded Pyke Syndicate. It’s more than a little obvious that the clones aren’t ready or willing to deal with Roland as they go in search of Cid, who tells them what happened before enlisting them in her bid to take her place back.