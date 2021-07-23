Mile High Morning: Former Broncos coach Greg Knapp remembered fondly by NFL players and colleagues

Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp passed away on Thursday after being injured in a bicycle accident the weekend prior. Though he was a former NFL player himself, Knapp, 58, is remembered most as a coach in the league. He served as the Broncos quarterbacks coach for four seasons of his impressive 26-year tenure in the NFL, from 2013-2016. Knapp was an essential part of the Broncos' championship season in 2015, coaching Peyton Manning and the rest of the Broncos' passers to a victory in Super Bowl 50. He was also the quarterbacks coach during Manning's historic 2013 season, when the veteran QB set the current NFL single-season passing record and led the Broncos to an AFC Championship title.