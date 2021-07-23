'Don't wait to vaccinate': DHHS secretary issues strong warning as cases, hospitalizations spike

North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,998 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single day increase since April 30. 6.7% of tests are positive.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 rose for the 13th-straight day to 817, the highest in more than two months.

The spike in cases came with a stern warning in a press release from NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen. "Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying," she said. "Don't wait to vaccinate. And if you haven't gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces."

Cohen said more than 94% of recent North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in patients who are not fully vaccinated against the virus.

Wake County officials are making yet another push to increase the county's vaccination rate.

Health officials are expanding the county's vaccine outreach program by launching a door-to-door canvassing event.

"It's important for us to reach everybody who may not have access to be able to come to us; whether it's transportation or time time or anything like that. So we try to make a very convenient for folks who are already out and about," nurse Laura Schiada said.

Wake County's eligible population has about a 70 percent vaccine rate--relatively high for the state and county. However, there are still areas in the county where the rate is much lower.

Canvassers will be out in those lower vaccination rate neighborhoods to pass out information and request forms. They will not be doing home vaccinations at this time.

In addition, a free vaccine event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Hamricks at the Wilders Grove Shopping Center.

"(The vaccine) is new and not knowing everything--but I figured it was safer to get it, because I actually caught COVID in April and I didn't like the way I felt. So I don't wanna go through that again," Dionne Oden said after getting vaccinated at the clinic.

Meanwhile, with cases increasing across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sticking to its mask guidance.

The CDC says only unvaccinated people need to wear a mask when out in public. Director Rochelle Walensky called it an "individual choice" for fully vaccinated people to still mask up.

A CDC advisory panel also issued new guidance on vaccine booster shots, saying a booster appears to help people with compromised immune systems who are more likely to get a breakthrough infection but are not necessary.

Angelene Mcrae has oxygen tanks and other pieces of equipment that stand as reminders in her Fayetteville home of one of the scariest months of her life.

The Fayetteville mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 in February, seeing those symptoms worsen until she was hospitalized at a Hoke County hospital.

"Not only did they know I had COVID-19, I was diagnosed with pneumonia and sugar over a thousand," Mcrae told Eyewitness News in a sit-down interview.

She was hooked up to an oxygen tank and tubes to keep her alive, doctors saying it's a miracle she's alive and well today. "God came in and saved, healed and delivered me."

Five months later and Angelene has regained her strength. She says the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County is worrisome.

"COVID is something serioes. COVID will take you out as quick as cancer will," Mcrae said.

Even with 51 percent of the county partially vaccinated, according to CDC numbers, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data shows Cumberland County averaging around 236 daily new COVID-19 cases in the last fourteen days.

Those numbers show the first significant spike since May. Cumberland County Assistant Health Director Ashley Curtice says most of the cases involve people who are not vaccinated and the Delta variant.

"Our best line of defense is to get vaccinated. Those unvaccinated should continue wearing a mask," Curtice said in a statement emailed to ABC 11.

45 percent of Cumberland County residents are fully vaccinated with Fort Bragg, the VA, and Indian Health services included. Curtice says they still want to get that vaccination rate to 70 percent.

Mcrae understands the severity of the virus and says people should do what's best for their own health. "God brought me back from death's door. He was, he brought me back from death's door."

UNC Health and Duke University Health are among a list of North Carolina hospitals that will require all healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came Thursday with the blessing of the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

"Together and alongside the North Carolina Healthcare Association, we believe that a mandatory vaccine program is in the best interest of public health and is essential for the safety of our patients, teammates and communities," UNC Health CEO Wesley Burks said in the message to employees.

NCDHHS announced that it expanded its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program from 10 to 19 sites.

Since January 2021, NCDHHS has been testing wastewater samples to look for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 because people who are infected shed viral particles in their feces. The viral particles are no longer infectious in wastewater but can be measured if enough people are infected.

"As the Delta variant emerges in North Carolina, it's more important than ever for us to use all available tools to track the spread of COVID-19 so health officials and members of the public can take action if trends are increasing," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "The recent increases we've seen are an important reminder that COVID-19 is still here and still a risk for people who are not fully vaccinated. If you haven't gotten your shot, don't wait to vaccinate."

1,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported in North Carolina on Thursday. That's a 76% increase in daily cases from last Thursday and the highest since May 7.

The percent of positive tests in the state is at 6.7%.

751 people are currently hospitalized in North Carolina with COVID-19.

12 more deaths were reported on Thursday.

57% of the adult population of North Carolina is fully vaccinated.

Shaw University will require all students to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before enrolling for the fall semester.

The university said the vaccine mandate will include all undergraduate, graduate and professional students who will be on campus at any time during the fall semester.

However, "documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated."

The statement on Shaw University's website does not specify if all staff and faculty will have to be vaccinated. However, a sentence in the statement does encourage employees to get vaccinated.

"Those students and employees who have not yet received a vaccination are urged to schedule an appointment as soon as possible."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are once again meeting to talk about safety concerns related to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Some J&J recipients report now suffering from a neurological disorder. The CDC will review the findings and debate whether vaccine booster shots will be needed in the future.

Gov. Roy Cooper said the Delta variant is fueling the rise in COVID-19 cases across North Carolina.

He said the variant made up more than 80 percent of cases in recent days, which has seen daily cases and percent positive rates reach the highest levels seen in months.

"The best way to stop this disease from spreading and keeping our numbers down is to get more people vaccinated," Cooper said. "We have made so much progress against this virus, and now is not the time to ignore it

Despite the increasing cases, Cooper said he planned to end the statewide mask mandate at the end of the month. The mandate currently remains in place at healthcare facilities and on public transportation.