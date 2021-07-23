David Gordon Green Confirms His Exorcist Movie is a Direct Sequel
We’ve known for a while that Halloween reviver David Gordon Green was planning on taking a crack at the Exorcist franchise for the indie horror hit-makers over at Blumhouse, but today comes confirmation of one important detail in particular: According to Green, the film will indeed be a direct sequel to the 1973 original. We don’t know if that means that Green’s take on The Exorcist will return any of the characters from the original, such as Regan MacNeil, but in an interview with Total Film, Green seems to suggest that all possibilities are on the table. He even goes on to say, in fact, that the previous Exorcist sequels can also coexist with his new canon.www.pastemagazine.com
