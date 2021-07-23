Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Family of local tattoo artist, inline skater Julian Issac still seeking answers about death

By Sam González Kelly
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s an old video online of Julian Issac in his element. He’s rollerblading, blasting 540-degree spins over blazing fire pits and hurtling over gaps from distances that would make a normal person’s knees shatter. The black-and-white clip ends with Issac careening toward the edge of a massive staircase and launching into a spin, legs flailing in such a way that you’re scared he’s lost control of his flight trajectory — until he hits the ground and rides away smoothly with nothing but a slight wobble.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#Tattooing#Inline#Uber#Red Eye Gallery#The Houston Ink Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.
Kansas City, MOKAKE TV

Tattoo artist donates proceeds to family after deadly fire

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A Kansas City tattoo artist is using his time and talent to help a Northland family after a devastating tragedy. Artist Beau Wofford wanted to help after three children died in a house fire on N. Avalon on July 14. He knew one of the victims personally. He helped coach 10-year-old Chace Freeman in football.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

The families of two shooting victims hold a remembrance celebration; Both families still remain hopeful for answers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of two men, who were shot and killed last year, gathered at Newtown Estates Park in Sarasota on Saturday to remember their lives. On July 16, 2020, Zachery Yancy and Reggie Wilson, Jr., who were friends since they were toddlers, were on their way home from the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, when an unidentified shooter in a Jeep opened fire to their car. Both Yancy and Wilson were hit and died at the scene. The shooter has not been caught to this day.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Phoenix family searching for answers in unsolved death of their son

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three years too long. It's been 3 years since the death of a 26-year-old Valley man police say was killed for his backpack. These are the final moments of Matthew Groves’ life. “He came through here riding his skateboard, the camera shows him disappear," said his mother Katherine Kirkconnell.
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

"We all miss her..." Angel Moralez's family wants answers in her death

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a woman whose body was found along 281 near the airport want to know how she died. "She was funny, she was goofy, she reminds me a lot of my brother," says Angel Moralez's aunt and uncle Audrey and Larry Moralez. "She’s just like her dad, always joking, always was trying to make everybody laugh."
Seattle, WATMZ.com

Rapper Gonzoe, Friend of Tupac is Dead at 45

Gonzoe the rapper -- a friend of Tupac and Ice Cube -- has been murdered. Police say Gonzoe was shot 3 times in the chest near a gas station in Seattle, Washington. The gunman is still at large and cops are on the hunt. The 45-year-old rapper -- real name...
Posted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Artistic Addictions boasts highly trained and experienced tattoo artists

Upon entering the busy studio filled with customers and walls full of incredibly drawn artistic expression, a visitor has no doubt why Artistic Addictions has won its second Reader’s Choice Award. Opened in 2004, Artistic Addictions is one of the oldest operating tattoo studios in the Anniston area. Its staff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy