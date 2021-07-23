Small Fotilla Leaves Miami To Show Support For Cuban People

For the past few weeks, the world has watched as thousands of Cuban citizens have taken to the streets to protest a Communist system that has oppressed its citizens for more than 60 years. These sudden demonstrations are not the result of new frustrations, but rather a critical turning point for a people that have had their basic rights and freedoms limited by the Cuban government for the past 6 decades. Now, more than ever, it is critical for Americans to stand with the Cuban people as they fight diligently for freedom.