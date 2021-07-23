Cancel
Miami, FL

Small Fotilla Leaves Miami To Show Support For Cuban People

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small group of Cuban Americans launched boats from Miami to their homeland to show support for people experiencing hardships on the island. Six boats left the Bayside marina just before 8 a.m. Friday. More: https://cbsloc.al/3ifYLLj.

Orlando, FLBay News 9

Protesters gather in Orlando in support of Cuban people

ORLANDO — Protesters were in downtown Orlando Sunday showing support for the Cuban people as protests have been going on for weeks hoping it will create a change. Caridad Reyes has family in Cuba. She came out to the rally on Sunday. She is worried about her family and the...
Miami, FLArkansas Online

Flotilla launches to support Cuban protesters

MIAMI -- A small group of Cuban Americans launched motorboats from Miami early Friday, planning to approach Cuba in a show of support for people experiencing hardships on the island. Five boats left from Miami's Bayside marina just before 8 a.m. They planned to refuel in Key West before heading...
Demonstrations continue in support of Cuban freedom

Rallies for Cuba's freedom have been happening across the nation for a week. And now, activists are working on a march for thousands of supporters in our nation's Capitol. FOX 13's Justin Matthews introduces us to one of the organizers from right here in Tampa Bay.
Cuban protestors plan show of solidarity Wednesday at Chicas Cuban Cafe in DeLand

Local members of the Cuban community are gathering Wednesday afternoon in DeLand in a show of support to those in Cuba protesting the country's communist regime. The show of solidarity is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at Chicas Cuban Cafe, 215 S. Woodland Blvd., according to the event's Facebook page. Francisco and Iranis De La Torre and Ileana Castro, who owns the restaurant with her husband, are hosting the event.
CBS Miami

‘Down With The Chains’ Rally Set For Bayfront Park Saturday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Activists from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua will hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Bayfront Park calling for freedom for their countries. Organizers said the ‘Down with the Chains’ rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Bayfront Park. “The event will unite demonstrators with one voice to support the oppressed in the three countries, whose repressive governments have drawn protests and demands for freedom,” organizers said. Local politicians, activists and musicians such as Willy Chirino, Albita, Gente de Zona and Los 3 de La Habana are expected to attend. If you are planning to attend, click here for more information.
‘Fully Moderna vaccinated’: Miami businesswoman diagnosed with breakthrough COVID

Local businesswoman Loren Ridinger shared some unfortunate but altogether too common news on Thursday: She had a breakthrough case of coronavirus. “Why you should get vaccinated,” wrote the Market America/Shop.com mogul. “I was fully Moderna vaccinated and was told I have COVID yesterday. I have been incredibly safe, always mask but yet still exposed and got COVID four months after my vaccine.”
Standing with the Cuban people in their fight for freedom

For the past few weeks, the world has watched as thousands of Cuban citizens have taken to the streets to protest a Communist system that has oppressed its citizens for more than 60 years. These sudden demonstrations are not the result of new frustrations, but rather a critical turning point for a people that have had their basic rights and freedoms limited by the Cuban government for the past 6 decades. Now, more than ever, it is critical for Americans to stand with the Cuban people as they fight diligently for freedom.
Evie M.

Florida, there's another COVID-19 Variant to worry about

If the Delta Variant wasn't concerning enough, the Colombian variant has come to South Florida. According to the CEO of Jackson Health Carlos Migoya, "10% of COVID-positive patients whose results are being sequenced at the University of Miami’s pathology lab have a strain that originated out of Colombia."
TravelNoire

Watch: Fight Erupts On Frontier Airlines Flight To Miami Over Luggage

As reported by Local 10 News, a fight broke out at Miami International Airport as passengers were getting off a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia. The eyewitness Kiera Pierre Louis, also known as Milli Miami, who also recorded the entire situation, said that a white passenger got upset because a Black passenger was taking too long to get his luggage. The white passenger then used a racial slur and punched the Black passenger.

