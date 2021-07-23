Small Fotilla Leaves Miami To Show Support For Cuban People

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Activists from Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua will hold a rally Saturday afternoon at Bayfront Park calling for freedom for their countries.
Organizers said the ‘Down with the Chains’ rally will begin at 5 p.m. at Bayfront Park.
“The event will unite demonstrators with one voice to support the oppressed in the three countries, whose repressive governments have drawn protests and demands for freedom,” organizers said.
Local politicians, activists and musicians such as Willy Chirino, Albita, Gente de Zona and Los 3 de La Habana are expected to attend.
