MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The town of Surfside says they are waiting on Miami-Dade County to conduct their own investigation into the collapse of the Champlain Towers South. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett says the county has done a great job helping Surfside during the search, rescue and recovery efforts, but now needs them to allow the town to find out what went wrong. The town has engineers ready to go and they want to get this done to protect nearby residents. “We need to find out what happened now – because we can’t afford another repeat of this collapse,” said Burkett. A letter sent to...