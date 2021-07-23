Star Wars super fan's collection took decades to build!

The Force is strong with this one! Sci-fi fan Johnnie Parker has dedicated an entire floor of his Houston home to a galaxy far, far away.

For the past 35 years, he's been collecting Star Wars memorabilia, from action figures to cereal boxes, a Chewbacca Chia pet, ornaments, model ships, a toilet paper holder that plays theme music, and much more.

He estimates he has between 8,000 to 10,000 Star Wars action figures dating back to the 1970's and about 70 space ships hanging from the ceiling.

"I really had a good time collecting it," said Parker. "But it's not actually the buying, it's actually the chase that's the fun part. It's my passion."

