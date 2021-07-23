Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Kanye West hypes new album -- but no official release

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oBln_0b5sfzTg00
Kanye West -- seen performing in 2015 in Toronto -- staged a listening event for his new album, but it has yet to be formally released /AFP/File

The mercurial Kanye West has previewed his 10th studio album "Donda" at an arena listening event -- but characteristically blew past Friday's expected release without officially dropping the record.

The artist, 44, arrived nearly two hours late to the sold-out listening session at an Atlanta stadium, which was announced just days prior, performing without a mic as his children and ex-wife Kim Kardashian looked on.

The album is named for the rapper-producer's mother, who died in 2007, and it appeared the content continued to explore religious themes, along with references to his high-profile split from Kardashian.

It notably featured a verse from Jay-Z, along with contributions from Travis Scott, Pusha T, Lil Baby and the late Pop Smoke.

"Hold up, Donda, I'm with your baby when I touch back road / told him stop all of that red cap, we goin' home," raps Jay-Z, an apparent reference to West's one-time backing of former president Donald Trump, whose supporters wear red baseball hats.

Prior to Thursday's event, West previewed the song "No Child Left Behind," in a Beats by Dre commercial starring American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson during Tuesday's NBA Finals Game.

According to social media clues and media reports, it appears the album remains a work on progress, with West tinkering in the hours leading up to the listening session and the night after.

As of Friday midday, there was no clear time for when fans could expect the record.

It's a familiar pattern.

"Jesus Is King" -- West's 2019 Grammy-winning Christian album -- was finally dropped at random after missing several planned release times.

On the acclaimed "The Life of Pablo," perfectionist West continued to tweak his work even after it was already officially streaming.

West had teased a "Donda"-like album a year ago, around the time he launched an independent presidential bid. He ultimately received 60,000 votes across 12 states in which he managed to get on the ballot.

Months later, Kardashian filed for divorce, ending one of the world's most recognizable couple's nearly decade-long marriage.

But it appears West has been busy, and not only with his own album: this week, the performer Lil Nas X released the West-produced track "Industry Baby."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Baseball Hats#Afp File#American#Nba Finals Game#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Atlanta, GAatlantanews.net

Kanye West announces second 'Donda' listening event

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Kanye West will be hosting yet another 'Donda' listening event, ahead of the planned August 6 release of his 10th studio album. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creative directed by Demna Gvasalia, the public listening party will take place on...
CelebritiesVice

Kanye West is premiering DONDA again and might actually release it this time

Have you ever given in a piece of coursework that was really, really late? Like, just as you were printing it off and getting ready to hand it in, you found your teacher’s office locked, dark and closed for the summer? Kanye West may be experiencing something similar as he readies, yet again, to premiere his 10th album, DONDA, this time for an apparent release next week.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Just Kim Kardashian In A Red Bodysuit At Kanye West’s Donda Listening Party

Kim Kardashian knows how to make a big statement, particularly in her fashion choices. Whether it be a gravity-defying dress or a Dolly Parton-inspired, existential bikini pic, the reality star gets folks talking. And talk people did after newly minted pics came out of Kardashian in a red bodysuit at her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West’s Donda album listening party.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Kanye Gearing Up for Another Listening Party

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Well, it seems like Kanye is not only staying at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium to complete his album. He’s also planning to have another listening party for his much-anticipated album Donda. The Chi-town native is heavy at work on album number...
Atlanta, GAhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West To Reportedly Host Another "DONDA" Listening At Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Last week, Kanye West got the world talking once again by previewing DONDA, his highly anticipated tenth studio album, in front of thousands of people at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Unfortunately, fans were left extremely disappointed when the live-streamed event concluded and DONDA wasn't immediately available on streaming services at midnight.
Soccergoal.com

Explained: Why Kanye West is 'living' in Atlanta United's stadium

The famous rapper is staying inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as looks to complete his upcoming album Donda. Kanye West raised eyebrows after being spotted in the crowd for Atlanta United's match against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His appearance came shortly after the stadium hosted a listening party for...
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesWashington Post

Kanye West’s new album still hasn’t been released. The delay is nothing unusual for the rapper.

The new Kanye West record has been delayed again, as is the Kanye West way. Despite hosting a listening party for “Donda” last week at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the rapper didn’t release the album at midnight Friday, as was planned. A representative for Universal Music — which owns Def Jam Recordings, the distributor for West’s G.O.O.D. Music label — confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday afternoon that the record has been delayed to Aug. 6.
Celebritiesthebertshow.com

Kanye West Delayed His Album Release At The Last Second

Kanye West held a listening party for his new album “Donda” Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The album was supposed to come out at midnight Friday…but Kanye changed his plans. For whatever reason, Kanye decided that “Donda” isn’t quite finished yet, so he’s still tinkering with it. And...
MusicNME

On the scene at Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ playback in Atlanta: “It feels cathartic”

Few names cause as much hype as Kanye West‘s – he knows it. So when West announced a surprise listening event at Atlanta, Georgia’s Mercedes-Benz stadium for his yet-unreleased 10th album ‘DONDA’, the internet had a fit and he sold out the 42,000-capacity – 71,000 in normal times – venue (and his similarly internet-breaking estranged wife Kim Kardashian was reportedly in the audience too, despite since-discredited rumours that the record sees him describe their marital home as a prison).
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Kim Kardashian Flew To Kanye’s Album Listening Party

Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance to support her ex, Kanye West, at his album listening event. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flew to Atlanta on Thursday (July 22nd) where West’s tenth studio album, DONDA, premiered during a sold out gathering at Mercedes Benz Stadium. An insider shared...

Comments / 0

Community Policy