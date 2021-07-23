SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion
Will Nick Saban finally be overtaken by a former assistant? The SEC media thinks not.
Alabama , Saban's defending national champion squad, is picked to repeat as SEC champion. Georgia, coached by former Saban assistant Kirby Smart , is predicted to win the SEC East but lose in the championship game.
Alabama received 84 votes as the SEC champion pick, while Georgia got 45 votes .
The Crimson Tide also had a league-high 16 players on the preseason all-SEC team. Georgia and Auburn had 10 players apiece on the list.
Here is the complete preseason SEC poll and preseason all-SEC team, as voted on by media members:
SEC preseason media poll
First place votes in parenthesis.
East Division
Georgia (124): 923 votes
Florida (7): 784
Kentucky (2): 624
Missouri : 555
Tennessee : 362
South Carolina (1): 355
Vanderbilt : 149
West Division
Alabama (130): 932 votes
Texas A&M (1): 760
LSU (1): 633
Mississippi (1): 529
Auburn : 440
Arkansas (1): 241
Mississippi State : 217
SEC champion
Alabama: 84 votes
Georgia: 45
Mississippi: 1
Texas A&M: 1
Florida: 1
Kentucky: 1
South Carolina: 1
2021 preseason all-SEC team
Offense
First team
QB – Matt Corral, Mississippi
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR - John Metchie III, Alabama
WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL - Evan Neal, Alabama
OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee
C - Nick Brahms, Auburn
Second team
QB – JT Daniels, Georgia
RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina
RB - Zamir White, Georgia
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - George Pickens, Georgia
TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Ed Ingram, LSU
OL - Austin Deculus, LSU
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Third team
QB – Bo Nix, Auburn
RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida
TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina
OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State
OL - Nick Broeker, Mississippi
OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas
OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky
*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri
*C - Ben Brown, Mississippi
Defense
First team
DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida
*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
LB - Christian Harris, Alabama
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
DB - Derek Stingley, LSU
DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida
Second team
DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky
DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB - Elias Ricks, LSU
Third team
DL - DJ Dale, Alabama
DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M
DL - Travon Walker, Georgia
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia
DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Specialists
First team
P - Jake Camarda, Georgia
PK - Cade York, LSU
RS - Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi
AP - Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi
Second team
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Third team
P - Mac Brown, Mississippi
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
* - Indicates a tie
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion
