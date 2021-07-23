SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban addresses the assembled media in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News

Will Nick Saban finally be overtaken by a former assistant? The SEC media thinks not.

Alabama , Saban's defending national champion squad, is picked to repeat as SEC champion. Georgia, coached by former Saban assistant Kirby Smart , is predicted to win the SEC East but lose in the championship game.

Alabama received 84 votes as the SEC champion pick, while Georgia got 45 votes .

The Crimson Tide also had a league-high 16 players on the preseason all-SEC team. Georgia and Auburn had 10 players apiece on the list.

Here is the complete preseason SEC poll and preseason all-SEC team, as voted on by media members:

SEC preseason media poll

First place votes in parenthesis.

East Division

Georgia (124): 923 votes

Florida (7): 784

Kentucky (2): 624

Missouri : 555

Tennessee : 362

South Carolina (1): 355

Vanderbilt : 149

West Division

Alabama (130): 932 votes

Texas A&M (1): 760

LSU (1): 633

Mississippi (1): 529

Auburn : 440

Arkansas (1): 241

Mississippi State : 217

SEC champion

Alabama: 84 votes

Georgia: 45

Mississippi: 1

Texas A&M: 1

Florida: 1

Kentucky: 1

South Carolina: 1

2021 preseason all-SEC team

Offense

First team

QB – Matt Corral, Mississippi

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Mississippi

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Mississippi

Defense

First team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Specialists

First team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

Second team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third team

P - Mac Brown, Mississippi

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion