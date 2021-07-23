Cancel
Alabama State

SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 9 days ago
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban addresses the assembled media in the Hyatt Regency at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Gary Cosby Jr., Tuscaloosa News

Will Nick Saban finally be overtaken by a former assistant? The SEC media thinks not.

Alabama , Saban's defending national champion squad, is picked to repeat as SEC champion. Georgia, coached by former Saban assistant Kirby Smart , is predicted to win the SEC East but lose in the championship game.

Alabama received 84 votes as the SEC champion pick, while Georgia got 45 votes .

The Crimson Tide also had a league-high 16 players on the preseason all-SEC team. Georgia and Auburn had 10 players apiece on the list.

Here is the complete preseason SEC poll and preseason all-SEC team, as voted on by media members:

SEC preseason media poll

First place votes in parenthesis.

East Division

Georgia (124): 923 votes

Florida (7): 784

Kentucky (2): 624

Missouri : 555

Tennessee : 362

South Carolina (1): 355

Vanderbilt : 149

West Division

Alabama (130): 932 votes

Texas A&M (1): 760

LSU (1): 633

Mississippi (1): 529

Auburn : 440

Arkansas (1): 241

Mississippi State : 217

SEC champion

Alabama: 84 votes

Georgia: 45

Mississippi: 1

Texas A&M: 1

Florida: 1

Kentucky: 1

South Carolina: 1

2021 preseason all-SEC team

Offense

First team

QB –  Matt Corral, Mississippi

RB -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB –  Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR -  John Metchie III, Alabama

WR -  Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE -  Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL -  Evan Neal, Alabama

OL -  Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL -  Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL -  Cade Mays, Tennessee

C -  Nick Brahms,  Auburn

Second team

QB –  JT Daniels, Georgia

RB -  Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB -  Zamir White, Georgia

WR -  Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR -  George Pickens, Georgia

TE -  Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL -  Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL -  Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL -  Ed Ingram, LSU

OL -  Austin Deculus, LSU

C -  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third team

QB –  Bo Nix, Auburn

RB -  Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB -  Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR -  Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE -  Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL -  Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL -  Nick Broeker, Mississippi

OL -  Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL -  Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C -  Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Mississippi

Defense

First team

DL -  Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL -  Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL -  Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL -  Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB -  Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB -  Christian Harris, Alabama

LB -  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB -  Derek Stingley, LSU

DB -  Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB -  Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB -  Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second team

DL -  Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL -  LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL -  Ali Gaye, LSU

DL -  Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB -  Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB -  Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB -  Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB -  Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB -  Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB -  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB -  Elias Ricks, LSU

Third team

DL  - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL -  Travon Walker, Georgia

DL -  Derick Hall, Auburn

LB -  Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB -  Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB -  Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB -  Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB -  Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB -  Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB -  Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Specialists

First team

P -  Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS  - Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

AP -  Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi

Second team

P -  Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS -  Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third team

P -  Mac Brown, Mississippi

PK -  Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS -  Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: SEC preseason poll and team: Alabama leads Georgia in vote for conference champion

