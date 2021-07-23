These are the 29 athletes competing for the Refugee Olympic Team in Tokyo

They come from different nations and play different sports, but they all have one thing in common: they were forced to flee their home countries and overcome extraordinary obstacles to reach the world’s biggest sporting event.

The 29 men and women representing the second-ever Refugee Olympic Team joined the parade of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony on Friday in a moment seen as a rare sign of hope for the millions of people forcibly displaced around the world.

“Dear refugee athletes, with your talent and human spirit, you are demonstrating what an enrichment refugees are for society,” Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said during his remarks at the kick-off event.

“You had to flee from your homes because of violence, hunger or just because you were different. Today, we welcome you with open arms and offer you a peaceful home,” he said.

This first refugee team competed at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, following an official announcement by the United Nations General Assembly a year earlier. It was an effort to address the world’s growing refugee crisis and send a message of hope and inclusion to the more than 80 million displaced people around the world, according to the IOC.

This year’s refugee athletes come from 11 different countries — Afghanistan, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Iran, Iraq, the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Venezuela. They’ll be competing in athletics, badminton, boxing, flatwater kayaking, judo, karate, road cycling, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling.

Here’s the full roster for this year’s Refugee Olympic Team, along with their sports and home countries:

Anjelina Nadai Lohalith : athletics, South Sudan

: athletics, South Sudan Dorian Keletela , athletics, Republic of Congo

, athletics, Republic of Congo Jamal Abdelmaji Eisa Mohammed , athletics, Sudan

, athletics, Sudan James Nyang Chiengjiek , athletics, South Sudan

, athletics, South Sudan Paulo Amotun Lokoro , athletics, Kenya

, athletics, Kenya Rose Nathike Likonyen , athletics, South Sudan

, athletics, South Sudan Tachlowini Gabriyesos , athletics, Eritrea

, athletics, Eritrea Aram Mahmoud , badminton, Syria

, badminton, Syria Eldric Sella Rodriguez , boxing, Venezuela

Wessam Salamana, boxing, Syria

boxing, Syria Saeid Fazloula , canoe / kayak flatwater, Iran

, canoe / kayak flatwater, Iran Ahmad Baddredin Wais , road cycling, Syria

, road cycling, Syria Ahmad Alikaj , judo, Syria

, judo, Syria Javad Mahjoub , judo, Iran

Masomah Ali Zada , road cycling, Afghanistan

, road cycling, Afghanistan Muna Dahouk , judo, Syria

, judo, Syria Nigara Shaheen , judo, Afghanistan

, judo, Afghanistan Popole Misenga , judo, DR Congo

, judo, DR Congo Sanda Aldass , judo, Syria

Hamoon Derafshipour , karate, Iran

, karate, Iran Wael Shueb , karate, Syria

, karate, Syria Luna Solomon , shooting, Eritrea

, shooting, Eritrea Yusra Mardini , swimming, Syria

, swimming, Syria Alaa Maso , swimming, Syria

Abdullah Sediqi , taekwondo, Afghanistan

, taekwondo, Afghanistan Dina Pouryounes Langeroudi , taekwondo, Iran

, taekwondo, Iran Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi , taekwondo, Iran

, taekwondo, Iran Cyrille Tchatchet II , weightlifting, Cameroon

, weightlifting, Cameroon Aker Al Obaidi , wrestling, Iraq