2021 NHL draft: First-round order and how to watch the two-day virtual event

The two-day NHL draft kicks off on Friday, and the first two picks appear to be locked in.

Owen Power, a skilled 6-foot-6 defenseman, should go No. 1 overall to the Buffalo Sabres. University of Michigan teammate Matthew Beniers, considered the best two-way center in this year's draft, should make history at No. 2 as the expansion Seattle Kraken's first pick.

But the rest of the draft is in question, starting with who the Anaheim Ducks will pick at No. 3. Will New Jersey add Luke Hughes, the brother of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Devils forward Jack Hughes? Who will join the Columbus Blue Jackets when they make three first-round selections, starting with the fifth pick?

Here is everything you need to know about this year's draft:

Matthew Beniers, right, congratulates Kevin Labanc, left, during the world championships. Beniers is expected to be selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NHL draft. Gints Ivuskans, Getty Images

When, where is the draft?

Typically, the NHL draft is hosted in the arena of one of the league's 32 teams. But this year, because of the pandemic, the draft will once again be held virtually. Selections will be made via video conference calls from the NHL Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

The draft is being held over two days. The first round will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Friday and rounds 2-7 will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

How can I watch the draft?

The first round will be broadcast Friday on ESPN2, Sportsnet, SN Now and TVA Sports. The remaining rounds will be Saturday on NHL Network, Sportsnet and SN Now.

What is the first-round order?

1. Buffalo Sabres

2. Seattle Kraken

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. New Jersey Devils

5. Columbus Blue Jackets

6. Detroit Red Wings

7. San Jose Sharks

8. Los Angeles Kings

9. Vancouver Canucks

10. Ottawa Senators

11. Forfeited

12. Chicago Blackhawks

13. Calgary Flames

14. Buffalo Sabres (from Philadelphia Flyers in Rasmus Ristolainen trade)

15. Dallas Stars

16. New York Rangers

17. St. Louis Blues

18. Winnipeg Jets

19. Nashville Predators

20. Edmonton Oilers

21. Boston Bruins

22. Minnesota Wild

23. Detroit Red Wings (from Washington Capitals in Anthony Mantha trade)

24. Florida Panthers

25. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Toronto Maple Leafs in Nick Foligno trade)

26. Minnesota Wild (from Pittsburgh Penguins in Jason Zucker trade)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Colorado Avalanche

29. New Jersey Devils (from New York Islanders in Kyle Palmieri/Travis Zajac trade)

30. Vegas Golden Knights

31. Montreal Canadiens

32. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Tampa Bay Lightning in David Savard trade)

Why was the No. 11 pick forfeited?

The Arizona Coyotes were penalized by the league for violating the NHL’s combine testing policy. They also lost a second-round pick in 2020.

Why is Owen Power ranked No. 1?

University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power is the top-ranked North American prospect in the 2021 NHL draft. Al Goldis, AP

Central Scouting says the Michigan defenseman is "an excellent package of NHL size, skating and attributes which he utilizes effectively in all situations. His hockey sense is intuitive and instinctive."

The 213-pounder had 16 points in 26 games as a freshman after playing two seasons in the United States Hockey League. He played for Canada in the world championships and won a gold medal, dominating at times against older players.

What other draft picks have NHL relatives?

Cole Sillinger's father, Mike, played for 12 NHL teams over 17 seasons. Goalie Nick Malik's father, Marek, was an NHL defenseman for 691 regular-season games. Tyler Boucher is the son of former NHL goaltender and current analyst Brian Boucher. Chase Stillman's brother, Riley, plays for the Blackhawks. His father, Cory, won Stanley Cups with the Lightning and Hurricanes. Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis' son, Ryan, is the 125th-ranked North American skater.

