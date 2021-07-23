Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland's GOP governor slams 'whitewashing' of Jan. 6 riot

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEExo_0b5sfhpq00

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) slammed some in the Republican Party for “whitewashing” the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

In an interview on “The Takeout Podcast,” CBS News’s Major Garrett asked the governor to weigh in on efforts within the GOP to “sanitize” the attack, which led to multiple deaths and hundreds of arrests.

“We have to get to the bottom of exactly what happened there, and there's no whitewashing,” Hogan said.

“We need to get all the facts and find out exactly what happened. But there's no way to just overlook this and say it didn't happen. The nonsense about 'these were just peaceful tourists' is completely absurd. Talk about major disinformation and lies. That’s exactly what that is,” he continued.

Many Republicans, particularly allies of former President Trump , have been seeking to turn the page on Jan. 6, with some characterizing the riot as peaceful protests.

The drama erupted anew this week when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) GOP picks for the select committee to investigate the insurrection, Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.), over their previous false claims about the 2020 election and votes not to certify the results.

McCarthy then decided to yank all five of his appointments.

Hogan has said that Trump was responsible for inciting the crowd that attacked the Capitol in an effort to prevent the vote certification, and the governor has previously slammed GOP efforts to downplay the riot as “revisionist history.”

He told Garrett that while there needs to be a “fair and objective” investigation into the events of Jan. 6, he doesn't want either side politicizing the attack.

“I don’t want the Republicans whitewashing what happened, I don’t want the Democrats trying to make political hay. I want to really have a real investigation into what happened,” he said.

Comments / 33

The Hill

The Hill

290K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Gop#The Republican Party#Cbs News#Republicans#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Wisconsin GOP quietly prepares Ron Johnson backup plans

Wisconsin Republicans are waiting anxiously for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) to make a decision on whether he will run for reelection and are quietly considering backup plans in case he doesn't run. Johnson made national headlines last week when he told conservative commentator Lisa Boothe that he did not think...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

Senators unveiled a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session after negotiators worked through the weekend. The 2,702-page bill, spearheaded by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a larger group of roughly two dozen negotiators, is substantially narrower than the multitrillion-dollar plan envisioned by President Biden earlier this year but includes a wide range of funding for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and water.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan infrastructure win shows Democrats must continue working across the aisle

The Senate’s vote on Wednesday to take up a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill was a big win for bipartisanship, and a big win for President Biden. The 67-to-32 procedural vote, which included 17 Republicans, came just hours after a group of centrist Senators finished negotiating enough details to begin official consideration of the legislation. Though the bill has a ways to go in the Senate and the House, this procedural vote was an encouraging step in the right direction.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Optimism grows that infrastructure deal will get to Biden's desk

The Senate voted to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure package that has yet to be turned into legislative text, and that many senators have yet to see. Yet plenty of Democrats, Republicans and outside groups have been pressing for decades for such a deal, believe the big votes this week will pave the way for the long-sought-after package to win Senate approval, and eventually get to the White House for President Biden ’s signature.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Peter Thiel flexes financial muscle ahead of 2022

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is establishing a reputation as a financial powerhouse in GOP circles, shaking up marquee 2022 races with contributions that could make him among the biggest players in the midterm elections. Thiel raised eyebrows with separate $10 million donations — believed to be the largest in history...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Memo to President Biden: Take your vaccination campaign to Alabama

Responsible for 83 percent of the COVID-19 cases in the United States, the Delta Variant is causing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Along with a spike in cases, which have exploded in July, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing — virtually all of them among people who have not been fully vaccinated. Although President Biden has pleaded with Americans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and members of their community, the number of people getting shots each day has declined dramatically since the spring, with “vaccine hesitancy” persisting among African Americans and Latinos, rural Americans, young people, and Republicans.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden's plan for immigration is as porous as the border

The White House has issued a fact sheet that describes President Joe Biden’s plan for establishing a fair, orderly, and humane immigration system. It says, “While President Biden can implement significant parts of this strategy within his executive authority, Congress must also act.” But it doesn’t reflect much effort to make the plan acceptable to the Republicans — and Republican support is needed to pass the necessary legislation.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Collins says negotiators are 'just about finished' with infrastructure bill

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said on Sunday that the infrastructure bill being negotiated on Capitol Hill is “just about finished.”. “We've been finishing up the spending provisions, the appropriations provisions and marrying them to the bill, and we really are just about finished, but large parts of tags have already been shared with Senate offices,” Collins, one of the negotiators working on the bill, told host Jake Tapper during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Hill

Oklahoma GOP fundraising off vaccinations, yellow stars

The Oklahoma Republican Party on Friday raised funds through a Facebook post that appeared to compare being unvaccianted to being a Jew in Nazi Germany. In a photo posted on the party's official Facebook page, a yellow Star of David like the ones Jews were forced to wear to identify themselves is shown with the word "Unvaccianted" superimposed on top of it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

South Carolina governor accuses health experts of 'hyperbole'

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) on Sunday accused health experts of "hyperbole" and "exaggeration" in regards to the current COVID-19 surge brought on by the more infectious delta variant. During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, McMaster affirmed to guest host Dana Perino that he would not be enacting...

Comments / 33

Community Policy