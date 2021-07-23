Olympic fencer Kat Holmes uses strength training to gain a competitive edge in Tokyo

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Kat Holmes was prepared to retire from elite fencing when she got back to the United States. However, when the American team finished fifth at the Games, just one match short of a podium finish, Holmes knew she had unfinished business on the strip.

Holmes will fence in the epee category as an individual and in the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics . She is currently ranked No. 22 in the world, which is the highest rank she has ever held in senior competition. The U.S. team could be a medal contender in epee after they earned a major victory in the event at the 2018 World Championships.

Despite being older and grappling with the training limitations of the pandemic, the 28-year-old Holmes is in the best shape of her life. This Olympic cycle, she has added a game-changing element to her training regimen: weightlifting. Fencers do not typically concentrate on strength training, focusing more on technique and agility, but Holmes believes her pure physical fitness gives her a competitive edge.

“One of the first things to diminish when you get fatigued is your technique,” she told USA TODAY Sports. “The stronger you are, the longer you can maintain a higher level of technique, and frankly, the stronger you are, the easier it is to bash the blade past your opponent’s hand.”

Holmes has been working with her strength trainer Matt Fleekop since 2017. Fleekop was the fencing team’s strength trainer at Princeton University while Holmes was competing for the Tigers, and he had never worked with fencers before joining the staff at Princeton. He said weight training for fencers requires a unique approach compared to a football or basketball player.

“Kat’s right arm is visibly bigger than the other, and same with her legs, because she’s so dominant on that one side,” Fleekop told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s about figuring out how to combat that and keep them healthy and strong on both sides while being aware of the asymmetries that their body has.”

Fleekop said Holmes’ improvements in weightlifting have been enormous over the past three years. He said her maximum bench press when they began working together was around 70–80 pounds, and she is now able to lift 135 pounds, which is more than 75% of her body weight. She can also lift over 300 pounds in her favorite exercise, the trap bar deadlift. Fleekop said the biggest challenge with training Holmes is her constant desire to push herself.

“There would be times at Princeton where another team would come in and she would have to finish on her own. I would give her five or six sets of something, and she would be like, ‘Oh I did nine or 10 rounds, I forget,’” he said. “Knowing that she wants to kind of get crushed, I have to strategically put things like that in her workouts or else she’ll do it on her own and could get hurt.”

Holmes is based in New York City, so she was not able to access any of her usual training resources when the COVID-19 pandemic first escalated in March 2020 due to a lockdown. Even when she was able to return to her weight training facilities and fencing club, she could not work with Fleekop in person.

In September, Fleekop began a new job as a performance coach for Future , an app that allows users to digitally connect with personal trainers to manage individualized workouts. Holmes and Fleekop began using the app, and she said it has been a major benefit to her training.

“During the pandemic, I was just lifting alone in my apartment, and it was so boring and so unmotivating,” Holmes said. “[Future] is super interactive, like they’re there. There’s little voice recordings from your coach encouraging you and they have a heart rate monitoring system through Apple Watch that really enabled me to biometrically track my heart rate and taper my training to that. I noticed huge gains from that.”

The app has continued to help Holmes train despite loosening COVID-19 restrictions. She said because fencing is primarily an individual sport, resources that the national governing body provides are mostly centralized at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but most fencers are not at the center for more than a few weeks annually. Through Future, Holmes has been able to bring her strength coach with her to her day-to-day workouts and when she is traveling abroad with the national team.

Holmes will kick off her competition slate in Tokyo with an opening-round match against Sera Song of South Korea on July 24. Fleekop said Holmes’ strength has given her a boost mentally as much as it has physically, and he hopes he will see that reflected in her performance.

“She’s in such amazing physical shape that she knows when she’s out there against someone, they can’t outlast her and they’re not as strong as she is,” he said. “There’s a confidence she has that no one is at the level that she’s at, and it shows. She couldn’t have trained harder or done anything more, so I just want her to do her thing and feel great about the way she competes.”

Holmes has her sights locked on Olympic gold, particularly in the team competition. Although she was on the brink of retirement five years ago, she said now even a gold medal may not satisfy her desire to continue her journey in the sport. She will begin medical school at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai three days after returning from Tokyo, but Holmes believes she can balance the next phase of her education while continuing to fence at the international level.

“When I was competing at our last Olympic qualifier, our one international competition this season, in Russia, there was this moment where I was like, 'I’m not ready to stop this,'” she said. “I still see room to grow and room to be better. It’s only three years until the next Games, and the first two years of med school are kind of like college. It seems like it’s right around the corner and much more accessible.”

The two-time Olympian is a self-described “big nerd” and got into fencing as a child after reading books about medieval times that featured sword fighting. She feels a spiritual and physical connection to the sport that she said keeps her training at such a high level and constantly coming back for more.

“There’s a quote from the movie Chariots of Fire ... he says, ‘God made me for a purpose but he also made me fast, and when I run, I feel his pleasure,’ and that’s how I feel when I fence,” Holmes said. “To put it in a more scientific perspective, you’ve seen instances when you strike a tuning fork and a wine glass vibrates and explodes. Everything in the world has a resonance frequency; a frequency at which it vibrates like that. When I fence, I feel like I’m vibrating at my resonance frequency.”

