Osaka lights cauldron at opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) -- Tennis star Naomi Osaka has lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, ending the flame's long journey from Greece. Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and Hideki Matsui were among the baseball greats who took part in bringing the flame into the stadium. They passed it to a doctor and nurse who ran a couple hundred yards with it. A Paralympic athlete took it from them and began rolling it and his wheelchair closer to the stage as athletes and others on the floor for the ceremony rushed forward for a closer look.